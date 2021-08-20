Titan softball opens with doubleheader sweep

Early offense in both games sparked Twin River to a doubleheader sweep of Blue River and Schuyler on Thursday in Genoa.

Twin River jumped out to a 6-0 lead then hung on for an 8-6 win over Blue River in game one then exploded for 15 in the first inning of a 17-3, three-inning win over Schuyler.

The Titans piled up 21 total hits and had eight extra-base hits combined in the two games. Marcie Spitz picked up the win in the opener with five innings of work, two hits, two earned runs and 10 strikeouts. Faith Zimmer came in for the final inning and allowed a run on two hits with one strikeout.

Zimmer started game two and allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits with two strikeouts.

Kristen Fitzgerald had three singles against Blue River, Zimmer had a double and a stolen base, Lacy Lemburg drove in two runs and Clara Preister drew two walks. Blue River broke through with two runs in the third but Twin River answered with two in the bottom half. It was 8-2 in the sixth when the Panthers plated four and added some late drama.

There would be none of that in the night cap. Twelve Titans had at least one at-bat and 10 of those had a hit. Zimmer, Lemburg, Delaney Reeg and Whitney Schmidt all had two hits.

Reeg drove in one with a single and a double, Zimmer had two doubles and an RBI, Lemburg had two singles and one driven in and Schmidt had two doubles and an RBI.

