Titans put CHS in early hole

Papillion-La Vista South put Columbus in a 3-0 hole after the first inning and never allowed the Discoverers a look at a comeback in an 8-0 CHS loss on Thursday in Papillion.

Titan pitching allowed just three hits while PLVS hitters took advantage of two Columbus errors. Tayler Braun, Kaelyn Garrelts and Gwen Stachura had hits for CHS, but no other Discoverers reached base.

Columbus' only threat to score came in the first on Garrelts two-out single and Stachura's double in the next at bat. A strkeout looking left both on base.

CHS went down in order in the second, fourth and fifth. Braun singled with one down in the third.

A single, two doubles and an error led to three Titan runs in the first inning. It remained that way until the third when a one-out triple and two-out double scored two more PLVS runs.

A two-out double made it 6-0 in the fourth. A one-out double in the fifth scored two runs and put the mercy rule into effect.