Titans softball unbeaten in Fillmore Central Invite

Twin River entered Saturday's Fillmore Central Invite with a 3-3 record. After the tournament and Monday's game against Yutan-Mead, the Titans now have added three wins and sit at 6-4.
On Saturday, the Titans went 3-0 with wins against Southern/Diller-Odell, Raymond Central and Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan-Friend. They outscored their opponents 35-15 and scored at least 10 runs in each game.
Two days later, Twin River was shut out 8-0 by Yutan-Mead.
Yutan-Mead 8, Twin River 0: A four-run fourth by Yutan-Mead put the game out of the reach.
The Titans' offense mustered just two hits - singles by Kamryn Lemburg and Natalie Reeg. The team struck out seven times and didn't draw any walks.
Marcie Spitz started for Twin River. She pitched three innings and allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits and three strikeouts. In relief, Faith Zimmer allowed five unearned runs in two innings of work.
The Titans committed 10 errors that lead to seven of the eight runs charged as unearned.
Twin River 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 0: The Titans began the Fillmore Central Invite with a 10-run shutout win against Southern/Diller-Odell.
Marcie Spitz threw a complete game shutout with just one hit allowed and one strikeout.
The Titans scored 10 runs on three hits. Seven of its 10 runs scored were unearned as SDO committed four errors.
Lemburg, Clara Preister and Emily Dohmen recorded the three Titan hits. Emily hit a two-run double in the second to make it 7-0 and Preister hit a RBI single in the third to make it 8-0.
Twin River brought home runs on two walks, two hit by pitches, an error and a fielder's choice.
Emily finished with three RBIs and Preister had two. Faith Zimmer, Whitney Schmidt and Alyssa Dohmen each had one RBI each.
Twin River 14, Raymond Central 6: The Titans offense tallied 14 runs on 10 hits, including six extra base hits, in an eight-run victory.
Natalie Reeg went 2 for 3 with a single, double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Delaney Reeg went 3 for 4 with two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Lemburg and Zimmer drove in a pair each.
Twin River jumped out to a 10-0 lead after three with six in the second and four in the third. Four more runs crossed the plate in the fifth.
Zimmer earned the start in the circle for the Titans and threw a complete game with six runs allowed, four earned, on nine hits with one punch out.
Twin River 11, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan-Friend 9: After leading 11-2, the Titans held off a late rally for a two-run victory. The game was called with one out in the fourth due to the time limit.
Schmidt went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. She hit a two-run single in the first and an RBI single in the third.
Alyssa Dohmen drove in three runs and Emily Dohmen drove in two.
Spitz earned her second win of the day. She tossed 3 and 1/3 innings and allowed nine runs, eight earned, on 10 hits with three strikeouts.
Twin River scored six in the first on a dropped third strike, a single, double and a ground out.
Four more came across the plate on a on a double and error. One run scored in the third.
