Titans softball unbeaten in Fillmore Central Invite

The Titans scored 10 runs on three hits. Seven of its 10 runs scored were unearned as SDO committed four errors.

Lemburg, Clara Preister and Emily Dohmen recorded the three Titan hits. Emily hit a two-run double in the second to make it 7-0 and Preister hit a RBI single in the third to make it 8-0.

Twin River brought home runs on two walks, two hit by pitches, an error and a fielder's choice.

Emily finished with three RBIs and Preister had two. Faith Zimmer, Whitney Schmidt and Alyssa Dohmen each had one RBI each.

Twin River 14, Raymond Central 6: The Titans offense tallied 14 runs on 10 hits, including six extra base hits, in an eight-run victory.

Natalie Reeg went 2 for 3 with a single, double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Delaney Reeg went 3 for 4 with two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Lemburg and Zimmer drove in a pair each.

Twin River jumped out to a 10-0 lead after three with six in the second and four in the third. Four more runs crossed the plate in the fifth.

Zimmer earned the start in the circle for the Titans and threw a complete game with six runs allowed, four earned, on nine hits with one punch out.