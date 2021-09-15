Top of the lineup punishes Central pitching in CHS win

The top of the Columbus High lineup put together seven of the team's nine hits and scored nine of the 13 runs in Tuesday's 13-3 road win at Omaha Central.

Tayler Braun, Addi Heule, Kelyn Garrelts, Addi Kudron and Danica Taylor were an impressive 7 for 13 hitting, drove in three and had two extra-base hits in picking up Columbus' ninth win of the season. The Discoverers evened their record back up at 9-9 with the victory.

CHS plated six in the first and six in the fourth to run away with a mercy-rule win.

The offensive assault came right away. Senior shortstop and leadoff hitter Tayler Braun blasted a double to center field on the second pitch of the ball game. Garrelts hit her in two at-bats later, Kudron singled, Taylor singled in a run, Ryle Renner walked then a Hannah Dahkle walk and Jordyn Trotta double pushed four more across all with two outs.

Heule reached on an error in the second, advanced to third on a bunt and scored on Kudron's sac fly.

Six more scored in the fourth with just three CHS hits. Braun tripled, Heule singled her in, Garrelts was hit by a pitch, back-to-back errors at shorts scored four and Trotta doubled in another run.