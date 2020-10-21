Tough schedule, starts and stops hounded CHS softball

The Class A state softball tournament concluded this past weekend with Papillion-La Vista claiming a 16th state title in a second straight unbeaten season.
Columbus High didn't face Papillion-La Vista in 2020, but take a look at the state bracket and six of the eight are Discoverer opponents. Of the 35 games Columbus played, 10 of those were against state tournament teams.
For a program looking to build, first, toward a winning season, and then, opportunities in district play, 10 games against state teams is a difficult schedule to navigate. Add in that the year included two weeks off after a COVID-19 diagnosis and the challenges the Discoverers faced were as difficult as any program in the state.
Regardless, Columbus managed two more wins than the year before, found more consistency at the plate and cut down on mistakes that were prevalent in coach Kelsey Newman's first year.
The journey won't get any easier in Class A, but CHS can at least look forward to the future as a more sound, capable team.
"We had to face adversity. We didn’t give up. We got a couple wins in there. It was just difficult to get through that mental block of not being out there for 10 days and somehow moving on," Newman said. "Basically, we had to start all over. When we were back on the field against Kearney, we had to get rid of the first-game jitters again."
Columbus High opened the new schedule 0-6 with half of those games against eventual state tournament teams. Then after two weeks without a victory, CHS won two of three at the Lincoln East Invite and came home for a sweep of Lincoln High.
Then came the virus. Columbus was away from competition and away from practice from Sept. 1 to Sept. 17. When the team returned to action, it played 10 games in eight days, losing all 10, before a win over North Platte - this past weekend's state runner-up.
And it didn't get any easier after that. CHS finished the final 14 days of September with 17 games. All of those were played as either doubleheaders or weekend tournaments.
For a program light on the number of pitchers, finding enough arms to put out in the circle was difficult. When normal starter Rylee Renner suffered an injury, it was only more so.
Six of the 17 games in the back half of the September calendar were against state teams. Finding pitching was hard enough, but so too was finding the time to address whatever other problems popped up.
"It was one of those things where, you might lose a game then come back and talk about what you have to do better, and work on that," Newman said. "But now, all we could do is think about it over night and try and fix it on your own. We couldn’t go to practice and work on it."
Yet, while the schedule and its difficulty posed problems, Newman walks away from the year upbeat about future prospects and less interested in making excuses.
Faced with a tough situation, she challenged her team to come in every day and focus on two aspects: energy and communication.
"Can we outwork the other team in those things and focus on the simple things? There were games we improved on that, and a few where we were inconsistent," Newman said. "But overall I think we really did a good job of doing the simple things. It has to start there before we can do more complex things."
That's not always readily apparent against a schedule like the one Columbus faced, but there are some signs in the numbers. Columbus scored 137 runs in 34 games as compared to 117 in 33 a year ago and the Discoverers were shut out four times compared to seven.
Defensively, the team gave up 23 more runs overall, but that may not be a fair assessment considering so many back-to-back games with limited pitching. At one point, Columbus gave up 24 home runs in an eight-game stretch. Good teams pounce on mistakes, but tired arms don't help.
As difficult as it was to watch the ball leave the yard often, at least CHS could feel like runs weren't completely the result of bad gloves and poor throws. That was much more of an issue in 2019.
"There were sometimes errors were particularly costly, sometimes all in the same inning," Newman said. "But we also made more plays than a year ago and reacted better. It became more second nature to know what to do with the ball."
Columbus says goodbye to four seniors who were a major factor in the energy and communication staying reliable through adversity. Nine juniors will step into positions of leadership next year. Newman is anxious to see how that group builds on what has been put in place.
"We didn't cost ourselves a lot of games this year," Newman said. "That's a start. Before we can beat anybody else, we have to stop beating ourselves. We really made a step in that direction this year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
