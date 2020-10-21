Tough schedule, starts and stops hounded CHS softball

Columbus High opened the new schedule 0-6 with half of those games against eventual state tournament teams. Then after two weeks without a victory, CHS won two of three at the Lincoln East Invite and came home for a sweep of Lincoln High.

Then came the virus. Columbus was away from competition and away from practice from Sept. 1 to Sept. 17. When the team returned to action, it played 10 games in eight days, losing all 10, before a win over North Platte - this past weekend's state runner-up.

And it didn't get any easier after that. CHS finished the final 14 days of September with 17 games. All of those were played as either doubleheaders or weekend tournaments.

For a program light on the number of pitchers, finding enough arms to put out in the circle was difficult. When normal starter Rylee Renner suffered an injury, it was only more so.

Six of the 17 games in the back half of the September calendar were against state teams. Finding pitching was hard enough, but so too was finding the time to address whatever other problems popped up.