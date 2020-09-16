Tuesday Sotball Scores

Arlington 3, Syracuse 2
Ashland-Greenwood 12, Yutan/Mead 1
Auburn 11, Weeping Water 2
Bellevue East 12, Omaha Gross Catholic 1
Bennington 8, Waverly 2
Blue River 15, Wilber-Clatonia 3
Cass 8, Platteview 6
Central City 7, FCEMF 6
Chadron 6, Alliance 5
Columbus Lakeview 17, Aquinas Catholic 16
Duchesne/Roncalli 27, Lincoln High 13
Elkhorn 8, Blair 0
Fairbury 10, Malcolm 9
Freeman 4, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Fremont 4, Lincoln Pius X 2
GICC 1, Crete 0
Gering 12, Chase County 0
Hastings 5, McCook 2
Hastings St. Cecilia 10, CCV 4
Lexington 11, Cozad 4
Lincoln East 15, Bellevue West 0
Lincoln North Star 9, Grand Island 1
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7, Raymond Central 1
Milford 19, Centennial 2
Millard South 10, Millard North 4
Norfolk 6, Kearney 5
Norfolk 7, Kearney 5
North Platte 11, Scottsbluff 5
Northwest 9, Aurora 3
Omaha Mercy 11, Fort Calhoun 1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Elkhorn North 0
Papillion-LaVista South 2, Omaha Westside 0
Pierce 6, Boone Central 5
Polk County 15, Kearney Catholic 11
Seward 14, Malcolm 5
Seward 5, Fairbury 3
Southern Valley/Alma 15, CCV 3
Southern Valley/Alma 6, Hastings St. Cecilia 1
St. Paul 3, Twin River 2
Wahoo 12, Tekamah-Herman 1
Wahoo 9, DC West/Concordia 3
Wayne 12, Boone Central 0
Wayne 15, Pierce 2
York 9, Holdrege 1
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!