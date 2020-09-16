 Skip to main content
Tuesday Sotball Scores
Tuesday Sotball Scores

Arlington 3, Syracuse 2

Ashland-Greenwood 12, Yutan/Mead 1

Auburn 11, Weeping Water 2

Bellevue East 12, Omaha Gross Catholic 1

Bennington 8, Waverly 2

Blue River 15, Wilber-Clatonia 3

Cass 8, Platteview 6

Central City 7, FCEMF 6

Chadron 6, Alliance 5

Columbus Lakeview 17, Aquinas Catholic 16

Duchesne/Roncalli 27, Lincoln High 13

Elkhorn 8, Blair 0

Fairbury 10, Malcolm 9

Freeman 4, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

Fremont 4, Lincoln Pius X 2

GICC 1, Crete 0

Gering 12, Chase County 0

Hastings 5, McCook 2

Hastings St. Cecilia 10, CCV 4

Lexington 11, Cozad 4

Lincoln East 15, Bellevue West 0

Lincoln North Star 9, Grand Island 1

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7, Raymond Central 1

Milford 19, Centennial 2

Millard South 10, Millard North 4

Norfolk 6, Kearney 5

Norfolk 7, Kearney 5

North Platte 11, Scottsbluff 5

Northwest 9, Aurora 3

Omaha Mercy 11, Fort Calhoun 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Elkhorn North 0

Papillion-LaVista South 2, Omaha Westside 0

Pierce 6, Boone Central 5

Polk County 15, Kearney Catholic 11

Seward 14, Malcolm 5

Seward 5, Fairbury 3

Southern Valley/Alma 15, CCV 3

Southern Valley/Alma 6, Hastings St. Cecilia 1

St. Paul 3, Twin River 2

Wahoo 12, Tekamah-Herman 1

Wahoo 9, DC West/Concordia 3

Wayne 12, Boone Central 0

Wayne 15, Pierce 2

York 9, Holdrege 1

Softball
