Twin River softball drops three of four

Twin River softball got the season off to a perfect 3-0 start, including a win against Ponca in the first game of the Wayne Tournament Saturday before costly mistakes started a stretch of three losses in a row.
The Titans allowed at least 10 runs in the next three games and saw their record fall to 3-3.
Twin River finished the Wayne Tournament with a 12-0 loss against the hosts and a 13-7 loss against Highway 91.
On Tuesday, NEN secured a 10-3 win as Twin River, ending a stretch in which the Titans committed 10 errors in the three losses.
Twin River 2, Ponca 1
Twin River was in a pitcher's duel against Ponca Saturday morning. The Titans and Indians were knotted at zero through four innings until Twin River tallied a run in the fifth. It become 2-0 in the sixth and the Titans held on for a 2-1 win.
Marcie Spitz was stout in the circle with a complete game. She allowed one run on one hit with 11 strikeouts.
Spitz also drove in a run at the plate. Clara Preister tallied the Titans' lone extra-base hit with a double. Emily Dohmen, Kamryn Lemburg and Whitney Schmidt each had a single.
Wayne 12, Twin River 0
In the second game of the Wayne Tournament, Twin River mustered only one hit as Wayne secured a 12-0 win in three innings.
After Wayne plated a run in the first, it scored seven in the second and four in the third to secure the run-rule victory.
Defensive miscues led to the game separating early as Faith Zimmer and Preister combined to allow 12 runs, but only were four were earned. Twin River's four errors led to eight Blue Devil runs.
Zimmer went 1 and 2/3 innings in her start with eight runs allowed, three earned, on six hits, four walks and two strikeouts. At the dish, she recorded Twin River's only hit with a double.
Highway 91 13, Twin River 7
In the final game of the Wayne Tournament, Twin River couldn't overcome an 11-0 deficit.
Spitz started her second game of the day and allowed six runs, three earned, on four hits in one inning of work. In relief, Preister allowed four earned runs in an inning. Zimmer tossed the final three frames with three earned runs on six hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
After getting behind early, the Titans scored five in the third and two in the fourth to make it 11-7 entering the fifth. The Cyclones scored two in the fifth to complete the six-run win in five innings.
Twin River's offense recorded 12 hits on the afternoon. Zimmer was 3 for 3 with an RBI and run scored. Preister, Delaney Reeg and Kristen Fitzgerald each recorded two hits. Fitzgerald hit a home run and finished the game with two RBIs.
NEN 10, Twin River 3
In its return to Genoa, Twin River hosted NEN Tuesday night. After taking a 2-0 lead in the third, NEN scored 10 runs in the final three frames to win it 10-3.
Spitz was tabbed with the start. She allowed eight runs, seven earned, on seven hits, one walk and six strikeouts in four innings.
The Titans posted three runs on four hits. Zimmer homered and Lauryn Melcher, Dohmen and Spitz singled.
Next up for the Titans is a three-game tournament Saturday at Fillmore Central. They'll face Southern/Diller-Odell at 10 a.m., Raymond Central at noon and Fillmore Central at 2 p.m.