Twin River softball drops three of four

After Wayne plated a run in the first, it scored seven in the second and four in the third to secure the run-rule victory.

Defensive miscues led to the game separating early as Faith Zimmer and Preister combined to allow 12 runs, but only were four were earned. Twin River's four errors led to eight Blue Devil runs.

Zimmer went 1 and 2/3 innings in her start with eight runs allowed, three earned, on six hits, four walks and two strikeouts. At the dish, she recorded Twin River's only hit with a double.

Highway 91 13, Twin River 7

In the final game of the Wayne Tournament, Twin River couldn't overcome an 11-0 deficit.

Spitz started her second game of the day and allowed six runs, three earned, on four hits in one inning of work. In relief, Preister allowed four earned runs in an inning. Zimmer tossed the final three frames with three earned runs on six hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

After getting behind early, the Titans scored five in the third and two in the fourth to make it 11-7 entering the fifth. The Cyclones scored two in the fifth to complete the six-run win in five innings.