Twin River head coach Renae Van Driel captured the 400th win of her career at Saturday's Lakeview Invite after the Titans defeated Highway 91 in the first round.

Van Driel won game No. 401 in the semifinals with a 7-2 victory against York. Twin River lost to Omaha Skutt Catholic in the championship game 7-5.

In a 13-1 victory against the Cyclones, Jlee Van Driel hit 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBIs. Marcie Spitz tripled twice, driving in one run and scoring twice. Delaney Reeg and Karley Vering also scored twice. Mya Ramaekers tallied two RBIs.

Spitz and Kaleigh Rickard combined for a three-inning shutout allowing just one unearned run on two walks and four strikeouts.

Twin River broke the game open against York with four runs in the final two innings. In the fifth inning with the Titans leading 3-2, Emily Dohmen lined a two-out RBI single. Vering led off the sixth with an inside-the-park home run and Reeg singled home a pair to increase the lead to five runs.

Reeg hit 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. JLee homered, drove in two runs and scored twice. Lauryn Melcher also recorded one hit and one RBI.

Spitz struck out six Dukes in six innings, allowing just two runs, one earned, on four hits and one walk.

A five-run fourth was enough to propel Omaha Skutt to a 6-1 win over Twin River in the championship game. JLee tripled and scored the opening run of the game on an error in the third. The SkyHawks finished the game with five doubles.

On Monday, the eighth-ranked Titans battled Lincoln Journal Star No. 1 Central City. Both teams scored one run in the first, three in the fifth and one in the sixth but a two-run second by the Bison proved to be the difference.

Dohmen hit 3-for-4 with one run scored. Jlee and Reeg each launched home runs off Bison pitcher Jerzie Schindler. Spitz allowed seven runs, five earned, on eight hits. She struck out four Central City hitters.

The Titans played at Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday. Their next game is Tuesday at Pierce.

Boone Central (13-5): The Cardinals surpassed last year's win total on Tuesday splitting its home triangular against Pierce and Wayne.

Boone Central defeated the Bluejays 15-5 behind a 10-run third inning. Ava Duerksen hit 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Carlie Langan also posted a three-hit game, homering once, driving in four runs and scoring three times.

Ava Buhlmann drove in three runs and scored once from the leadoff spot. Miranda McGill doubled twice with two RBIs and two runs scored. Braylee Young laced three hits, scored twice and drove in one run.

Wayne defeated Boone Central 12-5 in the other game of the triangular. The Blue Devils scored 12 runs on 10 hits and eight walks.

Kali Simons hit 2-for-2 with one RBI as the only Cardinal with multiple hits. Payton Sullivan tallied two RBIs and two runs scored. Duerksen recorded one RBI and one run scored.

In Saturday's Lakeview Invite, Boone Central battled back from 9-4 opening round defeat to York to claim fifth following wins over Highway 91 and Ponca.

The Cardinals defeated the Cyclones 15-4 on a three-run home run from Simons and a solo home run from Sullivan. Mazie Beister hit 2-for-3 with one triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.

In the circle, Averie Luettel allowed four unearned runs on six hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Boone Central jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the fifth place game against Ponca and never looked back in an 8-3 win. Luettel hit 2-for-3 with three RBIs with Cadence Wood, Langan and Young all driving in one run each. Luettel allowed three runs in five innings striking out three Ponca hitters.

The Cardinals return to the field Saturday at the Grand Island Northwest Invite.

Polk County (9-8): Polk County moved back above .500 for the first time since it was 1-0. The Slammers are in the midst of a three-game winning streak after sweeping their home triangular Tuesday against Gothenburg and Kearney Catholic.

In a rematch of last year's district final, Polk County defeated the Swedes 8-2 scoring all of its runs in the first three innings.

The top four hitters of Lindee Kelley, Kylee Krol, Emma Recker and Courtney Sunday combined to hit 9-for-15 with six RBIs and four runs scored. Kaleena Nuttelman recorded hits in all three of her at-bats tallying one RBI and one run scored. Elizabeth Rutherford posted a 2-for-3 game with two runs scored.

Sunday limited Gothenburg to just two runs on 11 hits and one walk striking out five Swedes.

The Slammers defeated Kearney Catholic 11-1 with five runs in the third and six in the fourth. Kelley, Krol, Sunday and A Waller scored twice. Kelley and Krol recorded two extra-base hits each with Kelley tripling and Krol doubling on both occasions.

Sunday allowed one unearned on two hits and struck out five Stars.

Polk County competed in another triangular on Thursday at Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend. The Slammers will compete in the David City Invite on Saturday.