Van Driel reaches 350 wins

Twin River softball coach Renae Van Driel rarely takes note of her individual achievements in the dugout. That was the case again on Thursday when, after walking off the diamond with a 12-0 season-opening win over Schuyler she was unaware just what the victory meant.
It meant the 350th win of her coaching career, one that had to be pointed out by her husband through a text message.
"I guess I feel proud that I've had all 350 wins here at Twin River," Van Driel said. "Having that accomplishment and knowing that all 350 wins came here at Twin River, and we've had a successful program since I arrived, that's what makes you proud."
Van Driel is a former Panther softball player at Norfolk who had a college career at Wayne State. While a Wildcat, she helped out on the staff at Wayne High in 2003 and 2004 when the Blue Devils won back-to-back Class C state championships.
She arrived at Twin River in 2005 and turned around a program that had won just eight combined games the previous two years. The Titans won 15 games in her first season and have won at least 20 every year since then.
Six times Twin River has been to state under her leadership, the most recent in 2016.
"My dream has always been more about getting to state and having a state title," she said. "I've never really thought of the numbers until I got my 300th. That was a huge mark for me. Now, it would be kind of cool to get to 500 eventually down the road."
At 20 wins per season, that would mean right around six years if she can make it more like 22 or 23. She said she'll at least be hanging around long enough to coach her daughter through her varsity career. That daughter started the sixth grade this fall.
Over the decade and a half of coaching the Titans, Van Driel said not much has changed about her philosophy or preference for small ball. She's just as competitive as she was 15 years ago, and does her best to inspire that competitiveness in her players.
In the beginning, she was teaching more fundamentals. But now with a summer program, she can concentrate on fundamentals during the offseason and take a more mental approach to the varsity season.
"They're high school girls and high school females that have a lot of emotion," Van Driel joked. "So, we have to talk a lot about more mental stuff."
The coaching gene was obvious in Van Driel's makeup from the beginning. Even as far back as playing for the Norfolk Golden Girls club team, once she aged out of summer ball, she was back in the dugout coaching her sister.
"My summers have always been about softball," she said. "I've been doing it since I was 8."
There isn't one specific moment or player that came to mind when Van Driel learned of her latest milestone. Perhaps she's waiting for a championship to leave its mark. More likely, it's her love and connection to the game that is truly satisfying.
"I just think about all my girls and all the teams in general and how they put their trust in me and believe in what I say," she said. "Wanting to compete for me and win for me to make 350 wins possible, that's what it means to me."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
