Van Driel reaches 350 wins

At 20 wins per season, that would mean right around six years if she can make it more like 22 or 23. She said she'll at least be hanging around long enough to coach her daughter through her varsity career. That daughter started the sixth grade this fall.

Over the decade and a half of coaching the Titans, Van Driel said not much has changed about her philosophy or preference for small ball. She's just as competitive as she was 15 years ago, and does her best to inspire that competitiveness in her players.

In the beginning, she was teaching more fundamentals. But now with a summer program, she can concentrate on fundamentals during the offseason and take a more mental approach to the varsity season.

"They're high school girls and high school females that have a lot of emotion," Van Driel joked. "So, we have to talk a lot about more mental stuff."

The coaching gene was obvious in Van Driel's makeup from the beginning. Even as far back as playing for the Norfolk Golden Girls club team, once she aged out of summer ball, she was back in the dugout coaching her sister.

"My summers have always been about softball," she said. "I've been doing it since I was 8."