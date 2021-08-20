Walk-off denies unlikely CHS comeback

A walk-off home run in the seventh denied Columbus High softball one of the most unlikely comebacks in school history in Thursday's doubleheader loss to Lincoln North Star.
Columbus dropped the opener 6-5 when North Star plated two in the bottom of the fifth to break a 4-4 tie. The Navigators jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the nightcap but then had to hang on as the Discoverers scored nine combined runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth.
It was 9-9 in the seventh with one down when Aubriana Krieser took the first pitch of the next at bat over the left field fence.
Coming all the way back in that one just to see victory snatched away in the final moments left the Discoverers stunned and speechless. But coach Kelsey Newman said it should also leave them with a sense of pride.
There was a chance to pack it in with a large deficit and call it a night. Even with the two losses included, that sort of effort left Newman encouraged nonetheless.
"We could have walked away that second game in the third inning down seven, gave up and been done in five," she said. "But we didn't, we responded, we came together and we picked up the energy and our bats started going. Our dugout was insane. I thought we were playing for a national title."
Senior Tayler Braun was 2 for 4 with a run scored, RBI and a stolen base in game one and was 4 for 4 with another run driven in, two scored and a double and a triple in game two. Madison Berger and Kaylee Gerber had home runs in game two. That duo plus Kelyn Garrelts, Danica Taylor and Jordyn Trotta collected extra-base hits on the night.
Columbus led the opener 1-0 when Braun singled then scored on Addie Kudron's one-out single to center. North Star led 3-2 after three when Columbus answered with two on a passed ball and Trotta's RBI double.
A walk, two singles and a triple plated two North Star runs in the bottom half and gave the lead back to the Gators 4-3. Columbus tied it once more when Garrelts singled to start the fifth and came home on a double steal.
A two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth put North Star ahead to stay. Braun drove in Erin Smith on a two-out RBI in the sixth but the next four Discoverers each went down in order.
Columbus left 15 on base.
A two-run homer in the first and five runs in the third on a three-run blast, RBI ground out and walk with the bases loaded had North Star nearing the mercy rule.
Berger started the comeback in the fourth on a solo shot. Gerber provided another one-run blast to start the fifth. Garrelts doubled Braun in and made it 7-3 then Kudron and Berger doubled and Danica Taylor tripled, all with two down. Suddenly it was 7-6. Three singles and a walk put North Star back up by two in the bottom half but Columbus answered again in the sixth. Braun tripled in a run, Garrelts doubled her across and Kudron singled in Garrelts with two down. From down 7-0, the Discoverers were up 8-7.
A Navigators' single, back-to-back ground outs and single back up the middle evened it back up 9-9. Columbus went down in order in the seventh. A ground out started the home half before a five-pitch walk then the two-run home run ended it.
"We fought really hard. There's nothing to hang our heads about," Newman said. "We'll still continue on hitting our spots (pitching), but we did a good job of refocusing when things happened."
Emma Reidmiller pitched the second game and gave up 11 earned runs on 15 hits, walked five and struck out four. Three of those walks were intentional. Rylee Renner started in the circle for game one and allowed eight hits, six earned, walked one and struck out three. CHS gave up five home runs total.
"We just have to be sure to hit our spots more against power teams, and they were a power team," Newman said.
Columbus is off for the weekend and has a chance to recover from the emotional roller coaster of the trip before going back on the road Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest.
"The girls were upset, and I understand that; they have every right to be. We've just go to remember, this was our second game in," Newman said. "We want to start on top and be winning, but there's so much more to this season. If we can come back from a 7-0 deficit and respond like we did, the sky is the limit for this team."
