Walk-off denies unlikely CHS comeback

A walk-off home run in the seventh denied Columbus High softball one of the most unlikely comebacks in school history in Thursday's doubleheader loss to Lincoln North Star.

Columbus dropped the opener 6-5 when North Star plated two in the bottom of the fifth to break a 4-4 tie. The Navigators jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the nightcap but then had to hang on as the Discoverers scored nine combined runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth.

It was 9-9 in the seventh with one down when Aubriana Krieser took the first pitch of the next at bat over the left field fence.

Coming all the way back in that one just to see victory snatched away in the final moments left the Discoverers stunned and speechless. But coach Kelsey Newman said it should also leave them with a sense of pride.

There was a chance to pack it in with a large deficit and call it a night. Even with the two losses included, that sort of effort left Newman encouraged nonetheless.

"We could have walked away that second game in the third inning down seven, gave up and been done in five," she said. "But we didn't, we responded, we came together and we picked up the energy and our bats started going. Our dugout was insane. I thought we were playing for a national title."