Weekend softball wrap: Cards win 2 of 3

CENTURA/CENTRAL VALLEY 6, BOONE CENTRAL 5: Boone Central mounted a comeback from down 5-1 through 3 and 1/2 but suffered a loss when CCV drove in a run with the tiebreaker rule in the top of the sixth. CCV cut down the BC runner in the bottom half then used a strikeout and a ground out to end the game.

Claire Choat went 3 for 4 with two RBIs while Shalee Grape was 2 for 3.

BOONE CENTRAL 8, PIERCE 5: Pierce plated two in its first at bat but Boone Central scored six in the bottom of the first and had control the rest of the way.

The Cardinals scored their first run with two hits, an error and a hit batter. Jeslynn Beckmann then cleared the bases with a double and three RBIs. Caydence Guthard blasted a one-out two-run home run two hitters later.

Beckmann finished 2 for 3 while Cunningham had a double and two RBIs.

BOONE CENTRAL 4, POLK COUNTY 3: Three Cardinal runs in the bottom of the fourth broke a 1-1 tie and allowed Boone Central to end the weekend with two wins and improve its record to 7-3.