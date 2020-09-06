Weekend softball wrap: Cards win 2 of 3

CENTURA/CENTRAL VALLEY 6, BOONE CENTRAL 5: Boone Central mounted a comeback from down 5-1 through 3 and 1/2 but suffered a loss when CCV drove in a run with the tiebreaker rule in the top of the sixth. CCV cut down the BC runner in the bottom half then used a strikeout and a ground out to end the game.
Claire Choat went 3 for 4 with two RBIs while Shalee Grape was 2 for 3.
BOONE CENTRAL 8, PIERCE 5: Pierce plated two in its first at bat but Boone Central scored six in the bottom of the first and had control the rest of the way.
The Cardinals scored their first run with two hits, an error and a hit batter. Jeslynn Beckmann then cleared the bases with a double and three RBIs. Caydence Guthard blasted a one-out two-run home run two hitters later.
Beckmann finished 2 for 3 while Cunningham had a double and two RBIs.
BOONE CENTRAL 4, POLK COUNTY 3: Three Cardinal runs in the bottom of the fourth broke a 1-1 tie and allowed Boone Central to end the weekend with two wins and improve its record to 7-3.
Cunningham opened the scoring with a homer in the bottom of the first. After Polk County tied it on its own home run by Josi Nobel in the second, Grape doubled in a run, Avery Olnes drove one in with a liner to left and Cunningham drove in her second RBI on a grounder through the left side.
Noble's RBI double in the fifth brought the Slammers within two but Cardinal pitcher Ashtyn Hedlund set down the last four hitters she faced all in a row.
Polk County dropped to 6-7 after winning two matches earlier in the day.
POLK COUNTY 12, PIERCE 0: Polk County put the game away with five in the second and third. Noble was 3 for 3 and scored three runs, Sadie Sunday was 2 for 2 with two runs and Jacelyn Rutherford and Courtney Sunday both had two RBIs.
The Slammers needed just eight hits to score four runs but half of those hits were doubles.
Christina Rystrom tossed all four innings allowing three hits, walking one and striking out eight.
POLK COUNTY 14, CENTURA/CENTRAL VALLEY 1: Polk County led 4-1 after three the pushed four across in the fourth and six in the fifth.
Noble drove in three, scored three and went 2 for 3 including a two-run home run. Roberts was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Mae Valish, Kayleigh Pinney and Courtney Sunday all scored two runs.
Rystrom tossed all five innings with just 51 pitches, one hit and five strikeouts.
