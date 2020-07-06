SOS sweeps Albion

Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Legion baseball swept Albion on Sunday at home in an 11-0 shutout win for the Seniors and an exciting 4-2 victory by the Juniors.
The Seniors improved to 6-2-1 with the win while the Juniors are now 7-1.
The seniors shut out Albion using three different pitchers -Tanner Wood, Kyle Napier and Copper Gierhan. The victory came after the Rebels scored seven runs in the first inning.
Bailey Belt, Gierhan, Mick Hoatson, Isaiah Zelasney, Jeff Pinneo and Napier all drove in runs.
Wood was the winning pitcher for the Rebels. He allowed no runs and one hit during his two-inning stint. He struck out three batters and walked none.
Pinneo and Hoatson led SOS at the plate with two hits apiece. Pinneo finished with a double, two RBIs and one run, and Hoatson drove in three RBIs and scored two runs.
Albion managed just two hits in the game - one from Ryan Kramer and another by Carsten Bird. Bird also pitched all four innings.
After scoring seven runs in the first, SOS added one in the third and three in the fourth.
"The (SOS Seniors) are just really good," Albion head coach Andy Bird said. "They've got a lot of kids that have played together a lot. They have a lot of very talented kids."
The Albion Juniors took a 2-0 lead over SOS in the first but saw that advantage slip away and fell into a two-run deficit when the Rebels scored all four of their runs in the third.
Albion was gifted its two-run lead after the Rebels walked the first five batters of the game.
In the third, Pierce Branting tripled with two on, Isaiah Zelasney's sac fly scored the go-ahead run and Mick Hoatson added another on a single.
Colin Wingard was the winning pitcher for the Rebels. He allowed three hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out 10.
Branting threw two-thirds of an inning in relief and recorded the last two outs to earn the save for SOS.
Hoatson, Isaac Whitmore, Wingard, Branting, Grady Belt and Colton Kirby all had hits for the Rebels in the win.
Albion had the tying runs at first and second in the top of the sixth but Branting struck out the next two hitters and the time limit was reached, ending the game.
SOS is in action next at 5:30 on Wednesday at Tecumseh.
Albion will play next at 5:30 on Thursday at home against Wayne.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
