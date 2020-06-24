SOS takes 'Gorilla Ball' win over BDS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors and BDS Juniors gave area fans a reminder of the old days of 'Gorilla Ball' at Rosenblatt during a 23-13 game on Tuesday night.

SOS took the victory in a football-like final score thanks to 17 hits and a 2 for 3 night by Colin Wingard. Those two were both home runs, one a three-run shot and the other a grand slam.

Wingard is part of the contingent of older Junior players who started the night on the bench in order to give the newcomers a chance. Those newcomers trailed 5-2 after the second inning, 8-3 after three and 10-6 through four before lineup adjustments in the fifth led to 11 SOS runs.

The Rebels sent 15 hitters to the plate in the fifth, piled up nine hits and scored seven of the 11 runs with two outs.

Mick Hoatson drove in a run with two on to make it 10-7 then Wingard stepped to the plate and blasted a full-count pitch over the left-field fence for the tie.

Caegen Watts doubled with a runner at second for the lead, Kale Gustafson singled in a run two hitters later, Hoatson walked with the bases loaded then Wingard took the first pitch he saw in his second at-bat beyond the left-field fence again.

Despite allowing 18 earned runs and walking 10 hitters, BDS kept its starter in the game for six innings and 150 pitches.

