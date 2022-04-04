Southeast shuts out Columbus girls, hands Discoverers first loss

Lincoln Southeast had a goal in each half and survived 10 Columbus High shots on goal for a win Friday in Lincoln.

The Knights, listed at No. 4 by the Journal Star, beat Columbus keeper Addi Heule with a line drive to the near post in the first half then floated another distance shot just over her head in the second half for the 2-0 victory.

Southeast improved to 5-0 with the win and is perfect thus far in a schedule that includes No. 3 Lincoln East, No. 9 North Platte and 6-1 Columbus. Senior Rachel Warrick and junior Lucy Hall had goals for the Knights.

Heule had saves on nine other shots, and six different Discoverers put one on frame. Southeast junior Keeper Samaya Hogg was equal to the task, making her best save on Columbus freshman Abby Haynes in the first half with her side leading 1-0.

"We played a team with really good players, and there were a few instances where we let off our intensity and our attention to detail a few times," CHS coach Zack Wayman said. "They're just a real solid team with good players, and when you give them just a little half chance they put it away."

Southeast scored the first goal when sophomore Samantha Searcey carried the ball across the top of the box and located Warrick just inside the penalty area with space. The CHS defense closed in but not before she whistled an attempt that barely snuck inside the post.

Haynes had a chance to answer before halftime when she beat the defense up the field, changed directions to her right and struck a liner from about 10 yards away. Although it had the velocity to get past Hogg it was also just within reach over her head. She swatted it away and preserved the lead.

Carly Gaedeke had a header off a cross also before halftime but couldn't quite get enough on it to produce more than a pop up right at Hogg.

Hall doubled the lead in the second half off a throw-in when Jayda Ryan crossed a pass from the sideline and Hall settled it from just outside the area between three Columbus defenders. With two in front and one behind, Hall flipped a shot to the corner before any of the three could clear it way.

"Our whole defense was in front of them when it happened. When you look back on giving up those goals you wish it would have been a little different, but the kids played really hard; that's all you can ask for," Wayman said. "It was definitely a learning experience of what it's like playing some of those top teams."

The loss means Columbus comes up one win short of matching it's best recent start when the Discoverers went 7-0 at the beginning of the 2014 season. That season eight years ago was the last time the program made state in Class A. Friday's match, although it was a loss, gave Columbus some hope it has the ability to get back to Omaha again, of course with continued improvement.

"We're definitely going to have to work on consistency, and right now we have a lot of people with nagging injuries," Wayman said. "We've got to get healthy, that's first, but we've got a lot of depth and we're developing a lot of depth and a lot of experience. I believe, by the end of the year, we'll be able to compete with anybody in the state."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

