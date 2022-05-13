Southeast turns away Marian in shootout

“This group for me is the most special group I’ve ever been a part of,” Kremer said. “We have been put to the battle emotionally. We started off our season, one of our players (Maggie Hayes) lost her dad, so we actually were at a funeral on day one of tryouts as a whole entire program. So we have really just put our arms around each other as an entire group of girls and community at Southeast. I just feel like the girls earned it, and they deserve it.”