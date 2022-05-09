Southeast walk off ends Columbus High season

A season that might be long remembered for all of its what-ifs came down to one more on Saturday in Lincoln when Southeast walked off Columbus High baseball 2-1 and ended the Discoverers' season in the district semifinals.

Columbus scored in its first at-bat and held the lead until Southeast finally broke through in the fifth. The Knights won it two innings later on a two-out single with two on base.

Senior Tadan Bell held the No. 6 team in the state at bay for the first four innings and finished with three hits, four walks and six strikeouts. He had thrown 109 pitches when junior Brennen Jelinek came in with one on and one out in the sixth.

Conner Rausch's two-out single with Wyatt Swanson at second gave CHS the first run of the game. Bentley Willison led off the second with a base hit but the Discoverers had just two more hits the rest of the way and only advanced two runners to second in the final six innings.

Southeast starter Max Buettenback went the distance for a complete-game win with five hits, one earned run and eight strikeouts.

Columbus ends the season 13-14 and one win short of playing for a second straight trip to the state tournament. Saturday was the seventh time the Discoverers played in a one- or two-run game. Their record in those contests was just 2-7.

Swanson singled to left with one down in the first and moved over on Bell's ground out to second. Rausch jumped on the first pitch he saw and sent a liner to center that brought Swanson home for the 1-0 lead.

Willison singled on the first pitch of the second inning then took second on Jarrett Bell's sac bunt. A ground out then a strikeout left him stranded. That started a string of 11 in a row set down for Buettenback until Jack Faust led off the sixth with a single. Two strikeouts and a ground out to second kept him there.

Sam Kwapnioski singled to start the seventh but he never advanced following a fly ball to right, strikeout and a grounder to short.

Bell was in trouble in the first following an error and a hit batter but relieved the pressure on a fly ball to shallow right that doubled up the lead runner at second trying to tag up.

Southeast had runners at second in each of the first three innings but couldn't get the necessary hit to make it count. Bell induced a grounder to third and struck out a hitter with runners at first and second in the second inning. Two fly balls and a strikeout stranded a runner at second in the third.

Bell stranded a two-out walk in the fourth then surrendered a run in the fifth following a leadoff single. He got ground balls in the next two at-bats, walked a batter then allowed the tying run on a deep drive to right. Southeast had second and third but Bell left without any more damage when he struck out a hitter on five pitches.

Bell gave up a leadoff single that advanced on a sac bunt in the sixth. Jelinek came on and pitched out of the jam. Jelinek forced a ground ball against the first batter he faced in the seventh but then allowed a single and two walks before the game-winning hit to left by Jake Appleget on a 1-2 count.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.