Spartans silence Columbus bats; CHS wins at Bell West

Columbus was eager to get back on the diamond Monday after a weekend doubleheader loss to No. 3 Lincoln East that included just three hits against Spartan pitching and just one run.

CHS started the weekend off with hopes of multiple wins over ranked foes when it went on the road and took an 8-3 win at No. 9 Bellevue West. But the Discoverers committed five errors in game one then failed to take advantage of six walks in the twinbill with No. 3 East.

Columbus High stood at 4-4 following an 8-3 win over Bell West then losses of 14-1 and 2-0 to East. Tenth-ranked Kearney was in town on Monday evening.

"We're excited to get back out there. I think that first game against Lincoln East our confidence might have taken a hit, but the guys bounced back really well," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We had several chances to win the last game, and that's all you can ask for. We didn't repeat that first outing, which is a step forward despite a loss."

The first outing included four-run innings in the first and fourth plus five more in the fifth for East. The Spartans scored six unearned runs of the 14 they put on the board and had just one extra-base hit.

East roughed up Columbus starter Ryan Eikhoff with five hits and seven earned in the first 3 and 1/3 innings before Bohden Jedlicka and Colb Salak recorded the final five outs that included one earned and five scored due to errors.

Bentley Willison's first-inning bases-loaded walk accounted for the only Columbus run. Willison and Jack Faust had the only Columbus hits. The Discoverers were 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

They then drew six walks in the 2-0 game two loss but only had a runner in scoring position three times. Senior Sam Kwapnioski had the only Columbus hit when he led off the sixth with a single.

Two East errors gave CHS the chance to cut the lead in half and potentially tie it with runners at the corners and one down in the seventh. A double play ended the opportunity.

A leadoff double, back-to-back singles and an RBI ground out gave East both runs in the second inning. Junior Brennen Jelinek got his first varsity start and went six innings with six hits, two earned runs, two walks and a strikeout.

"We were on the pitch the first game, but it didn't seem like we were sure if we belonged on the same field as a team like that. I don't know if we were intimidated or timid or what, but that second game we put that all aside and competed really well," Johnson said.

"The pitching was some of the best we've seen, for sure, some of the best we've seen this season. We'll learn from it. We've seen it, now we know what it takes to win a district game or win at the state tournament."

CHS started the weekend off on the right foot when senior lefty Tadan Bell made his second start and went six innings with four hits, two earned runs and 12 strikeouts.

That was more than good enough for an offense that collected nine hits, three doubles and stole three bases. Faust and Ryan Eickhoff both had two hits. Wyatt Swanson drove in three runs.

Columbus scored four in the first, three in the third and one in the fourth. A wild pitch and two errors accounted for the first three. Jarrett Bell's double plated Willison to make it 4-0. Swanson took an 0-1 pitch to deep right center with the bases full for a double and three RBIs in the third. Faust scored on Eickhoff's single to right in the fourth.

"We know he's going to hold the opponent to a pretty minimal amount of runs, which he did again, but his two starts on our first two Fridays he's gotten 11 runs and eight runs of support," Johnson said about Bell. "With a guy like him on the mound, that keeps us pretty well in control."

