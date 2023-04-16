Columbus High baseball returned home Friday for its first game at Pawnee Park in three weeks.

After reaching the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals, the Discoverers hosted Lincoln Journal Star Class B No. 10 Hastings looking to get back to .500.

Spencer Shotkoski started his third game of the season on the mound. Shotkoski hadn't thrown more than three innings in any appearance this season, but that changed Friday.

The sophomore threw a complete game, three-hit shutout as the Discoverers defeated the Tigers 4-0.

"Tremendous outing. The defense did a great job behind him. He (Shotkoski) didn't have to go any extra pitches," Discoverers head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "He did a great job of keeping the pressure on Hastings. Just threw strikes early and often and executed all three of his pitches for strikes consistently which kept them off balance. He did a great job."

Shotkoski allowed two singles in the second inning with one out, but he escaped with no damage after Sawyer Kimberling turned a 5-3 double play. Hastings didn't record its third hit until the seventh inning.

He finished the afternoon with two walks and five strikeouts on an efficient 86 pitches.

"It feels really good knowing you have a team behind you and that just gives me more confidence on the mound to throw strikes and just relax," Shotkoski said. "When they hit the ball, they stop it. They get the out."

Shotkoski only played in two of the first seven games of the season. However, he's gained more playing time by participating in the last seven games.

On April 8 versus Lincoln North Star, Shotkoski hit 3-for-3 finishing a home run shy of the cycle with three RBIs and one run scored. In the HAC Tournament quarterfinals last Tuesday, Shotkoski earned the save to complete the upset of No. 3 Grand Island.

"It feels good," Shotkoski said. "Playing time just helps me feel more confident, more relaxed."

Offensively, the Discoverers used their speed on the base paths to manufacture runs. Grant Anderson walked twice, stole two bases and scored twice. Eli Kreikemeier also swiped two bags with Nick Zoucha recording his third stolen base of the season.

Bentley Willison drove in the game's first run in the first inning on a ground out to the shortstop, scoring Jack Faust after he doubled and took third on a wild pitch.

After Anderson walked and stole second, the senior advanced to third on a Jarrett Bell single. Faust drove a fly ball to left field for an RBI sac fly scoring Anderson.

The same situation occurred in the fourth as Anderson walked and stole second with Bell singling. Faust lined an RBI single to left, scoring Anderson to make it 3-0.

Kreikemeier replaced Bell as a courtesy runner in the sixth after the junior reached on a Tigers error. He stole second and third and came in to score on a Willison RBI single.

"We did it a little bit different. We didn't have any big innings. We were able to execute a few steals and then we had the guys behind them move them over or hit them in or whatever was needed to execute that," Johnson said. "That's exciting to see our guys execute that because the thing about districts is you don't always get a ton of opportunities and they took advantage of darn near everyone they had."

Faust led the Discoverers hitting 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored. The senior is hitting .340, sporting an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .900 and a team-high 10 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

"I was just doing my part. Everybody was just doing their part," Faust said. "I got put in a lot of good situations with runners on third so I just did what I could when I got in that situation."

Friday marked the sixth victory in the last seven games for Columbus, improving its record to 7-7. It's the first time the Discoverers are at .500 since they were 1-1.

They averaged 3.6 runs per game during their 1-6 start. In the last seven games, Columbus has scored 7.7 runs per game.

"I think we had a lot of tough games earlier in the year. Even though we weren't getting the result we wanted, I still think we were improving during those games. That's what coach has talked about in our huddle," Faust said. "I think that improvement, even though we weren't winning, helped us and now that we're getting games that are winnable, our bats are starting to come alive and the improvement shows."

Saturday's game against Lincoln Northwest was postponed due to inclement weather. The Discoverers open a three-game road trip Tuesday at Class B No. 5 Elkhorn.

"I feel like we're peaking at the right time and we're starting to hit the ball finally, so that's really helping us," Shotkoski said.