Sports Briefs - CHS basketball camp registration open

Registration is now open for Columbus High boys basketball camp and time is running short for those wishing to receive a camp t-shirt.

Camps for third through eighth grade as well as incoming freshmen through seniors open next Tuesday, May 31, and continue into June. There is also a kindergarten through second grade camp set for June 6-7.

High School camp starts May 31 and runs through June 3 with a second session set for June 6-8. Camp takes place from 7 to 9 a.m. each of those days and officially begins the start of the 2022-23 season.

Coach Jordan Hitchcock and his staff will spend those seven camp days installing offensive and defensive concepts, working on fundamentals and working to make a strong push for the upcoming hoops season.

"Youth camp for third through eighth graders will be a blast," Hitchcock said. "An appropriate does of fundamentals and competition will make for a great learning experience."

Third through eight grade camp opens May 31 and runs through June 3 at 1 to 2:30 p.m. each day. Youth camp for kindergarten through second grade will be held June 6-7 at 6-7 p.m. and focus on an introduction to the game.

"Campers will enjoy a lot of games and interaction with the current CHS players and coaching staff," Hitchcock said about kindergarten through second-grade camp.

Those hoping for a t-shirt to come with their registration should be signed up by close of business Wednesday.

The cost for each camp is $35 for high school, $30 for grades three through eight and no charge for kindergarten through second.

The gymnasium inside CHS will be the location for all the camps. Attendees should enter the building at the northeast athletic entrance.

Those interested can register online or print off the form on the school website: https://www.columbuspublicschools.org/o/columbushighschool. Click on Menu at the top of the page then select Athletics, Activities and Fundraisers. The menu on the left side of the screen has a link to summer camps at the very bottom.

Izaak Walton Trap League underway

This week will mark the third of competition when shooters gather on Monday and Tuesday for the Izaak Walton Trap League.

In week one May 16 and 17 there was one perfect shooter and wins for Guns 'A Blazin' and Team Drinnin. Last week saw four shooters hit all 25 and team victories for CK Bar and Tweets.

Week 1 25 straight: Andy Paprocki. 24 straight: Ron Kasper, Bob White, Jeff Mullinix, Larry Pokorny. 23 straight: Jack Bender (2), Larry Kobus, Ron Prokupek, Les Cattau, Fred Hoppe, Joey Dreifurst, Bob White, Scot Rosendahl, Terry Clausen, Dave Young (2), Dennis Ryba, Jason Reiff, Ryan Brashear, John Lutjelusche.

Guns 'A Blazin took Monday week one with a score of 211, two ahead of Ron's Flooring and eight better than CK Bar. Tuesday scores saw Team Drinnin score 206, Smokin' Clays 195 and Tweets 193.

Week 2 25 straight: Virg Crumley, Jack Bender, Andy Paprocki. 24 straight: Trent Crumley, Aaron Leimser, Chase Burgess, Dennis Ryba, Terry Clausen. 23 straight: Jim Boesch, Marty Jones, Terry Clausen, Brian Hajek, Gary Chamberlin, Greg Sander, Sammy Renteria (2), Doug Ewert, Larry Pokorny, Ryan Brashear, Rick Zywiec.

Monday saw CK Bar rise to the top of the team standings with a 215 to 214 for Monroe Tavern and 201 by Ron's Flooring. Tweets took the top spot on Tuesday with 212, Smokin Clays had 193 and the Pink Ladies scored 191.

