Sports on deck

Tuesday
Baseball
Cornerstone Insurance Seniors vs. Hastings
Pawnee Park 7 p.m.
CUFCU Junior Blues at Hastings
Duncan Field 5 and 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Baseball
Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors at Hooper/Scribner
Hooper Field 7 p.m.
Thursday
Baseball
Cornerstone Insurance Seniors at Kearney
Kearney Memorial Field 5 & 7:30 p.m.
CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Kearney
Pawnee Park Legion Field 5 & 7:30 p.m.
Motorsports
US 30 Speedway 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Baseball
Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds vs. Battle Creek
Pawnee Park 5:30 p.m.
Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors vs. Battle Creek
Pawnee Park 8 p.m.
