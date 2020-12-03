 Skip to main content
Sports on Deck
Sports On Deck

Sports on Deck

Blazye Standley

Blayze Standley and Columbus wrestling open the season Thursday night at Grand Island.

 Nate Tenopir

Thursday

Basketball

Columbus vs. Millard North 7/7:30 p.m.

Lakeview vs. Crete 6:15/8 p.m.

Scotus vs. Hastings St. Cecilia 5:30/7 p.m.

David City at Centennial 4:30 p.m.

East Butler vs. Cedar Bluffs 6:15/7:45 p.m.

Schuyler vs. Madison 6/7:30 p.m.

Twin River at North Bend 6/7:45 p.m.

Howells-Dodge at Pierce 4 p.m.

Cross County at McCool Junction 6:15/7:45 p.m.

Osceola at St. Edward 6/7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Columbus at Grand Island 7 p.m.

Schuyler at Crete 6:30 p.m.

Aquinas at Boone Central 6:30 p.m.

East Butler at Raymond Central 6 p.m.

Howells-Dodge at West Point GACC 7 p.m.

Swimming

Columbus at Fremont 4:30 p.m.

