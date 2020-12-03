Sports on Deck

Thursday
Basketball
Columbus vs. Millard North 7/7:30 p.m.
Lakeview vs. Crete 6:15/8 p.m.
Scotus vs. Hastings St. Cecilia 5:30/7 p.m.
David City at Centennial 4:30 p.m.
East Butler vs. Cedar Bluffs 6:15/7:45 p.m.
Schuyler vs. Madison 6/7:30 p.m.
Twin River at North Bend 6/7:45 p.m.
Howells-Dodge at Pierce 4 p.m.
Cross County at McCool Junction 6:15/7:45 p.m.
Osceola at St. Edward 6/7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Columbus at Grand Island 7 p.m.
Schuyler at Crete 6:30 p.m.
Aquinas at Boone Central 6:30 p.m.
East Butler at Raymond Central 6 p.m.
Howells-Dodge at West Point GACC 7 p.m.
Swimming
Columbus at Fremont 4:30 p.m.
