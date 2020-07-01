You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sports on Deck
View Comments

Sports on Deck

{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday

Baseball

CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Lincoln SE

Pawnee Park 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Seniors at Hastings

Duncan Field 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Albion Juniors vs. Twin River

Albion Sports Complex 5:30 p.m.

Albion Seniors vs. Twin River

Albion Sports Complex 8 p.m.

Motorsports

US 30 Dirt Track Racing

Hot Laps 7:30, Racing 8 p.m.

Sunday

Cornerstone Seniors at North Platte

Bill Wood Field 1 & 3:30 p.m.

Albion Juniors at SOS

Shelby 4 p.m.

Albion Seniors at SOS

Shelby 6:30 p.m.

Monday

CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Grand Island

Pawnee Park 5 & 7:30

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cornerstone sweeps past Lexington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News