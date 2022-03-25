Sports On Deck

Baseball
Columbus High at Bell West 3:30 pm
Soccer
Columbus High at Fremont 4:30 pm
Scotus girls at Elkhorn 6 pm
Tennis
Columbus High vs. Northeast 4 pm
Track
Scotus at Hastings Noon
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
