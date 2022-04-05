 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Roundup: Doubles teams win 10 matches in York, Kuhlman 12th in Grand Island

  • Updated
Columbus Discoverers

Columbus High's doubles teams both went 5-1 and led the Discoverers to a third-place finish out of seven last week at the York Invite.

Logan Kapels and Sarah Lasso won their first two, dropped a match to a team from Elkhorn then finished the day with three straight wins. Abby Loeffelholz and Taylor Loontjer followed the exact same path, starting 2-0 before a loss to Elkorn led into three more wins.

CHS singles players weren't as fortunate. Anna Ragonese went 0-6 in first singles. Her most competitive match was an 8-5 loss to a player from Crete. Joslyn Pensick was 1-5 at second doubles and won her final match 8-1 over a foe from Hasting St. Cecilia.

Kapels and Lasso shut out three opponents 8-0 to go with wins of 8-3 and 8-6. They were defeated 8-0 by Paulina Formicheva and Julia Gates of Elkhorn.

Loeffelholz and Loontjer won by scores of 8-0, 8-1, 8-2, 8-3 and 8-5. Ella Schutte and Katie Schultz of Elkhorn handed them their lone loss 8-2.

Friday in Grand Island it was senior Brock Kuhlman again posting the best Columbus score on a round of 80 for 12th place. CHS posted a team score of 378 and was eighth out of 11. Brody Mickey was again the second-best Discoverer when he turned in a card of 90.

Thomas Bryson of Lincoln Southeast won the tournament with a 73 and edged Brayden Schram of Hastings by one shot. Creighton Prep had three players in the top eight and won the team title over Omaha Westside 312-314.

