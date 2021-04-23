Stars down hurting Lakeview boys

Columbus had two players back that were missing in Tuesday's loss to Crete but had two other regulars out of the lineup for Thursday's road game at Kearney Catholic.

The Stars took advantage of that depleted lineup with four first-half goals en route to a 7-0 victory. The loss dropped Lakeview to 2-10 on the season and made it four defeats in a row following back-to-back wins.

Missing were starting goalkeeper Mason Klug and midfielder Yordi Dominguez. Klug is a multi-year starter in net while Dominguez is the only Viking to score during regulation this season.

"Our guys are kind of beat up right now. We played the whole squad. Everybody came in and did a good job contributing," coach Joe Madden said. "Kearney has got a good team. Although Mason was out after suffering an injury in the JV game, Oscar Campos came in and did a good job. Some of the goals scored were just breakdowns defensively."

Kearney Catholic was 6-2 before the game and had started the season 6-0 before losses to Class B No. 10 Scotus and No. 2 Lexington.

Lakeview finishes the season next week in a rematch with Seward on Tuesday - one of the Vikings' two wins - and against 7-2 Madison on Thursday.

