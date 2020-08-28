Stars size too much for 'Rocks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball felt like it hung around with Kearney Catholic in terms of hitting, won in the serve and serve receive game but committed a few more errors and paid for it in Thursday's four-set road loss to the Stars.

Kearney Catholic took the first set 25-15, Scotus responded with a tough serve and won the second 25-21 but the Stars pulled out the win in a 25-21 final in the third and 25-20 win in the fourth.

Scotus, which utilized a smaller lineup in last weekend's jamboree, went with a bigger group Thursday to combat Kearney Catholic's front four attackers, all at 5-9 or better. For whatever reason, coach Janet Tooley said, the Shamrocks couldn't find any rhythm in that setup.

SCC jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the second. Both teams stayed within a few points of one another in the third and the fourth but Kearney Catholic's size and crucial Scotus mistakes allowed the hosts to finish off the win.

"Just little things that I know we can do, but we have to do them every single time," Tooley said. "As a small team, I was a little bit disappointed in our attacking IQ. We had really worked on that. It was beneficial playing Saint Paul and Aurora in the jamboree and getting to go up against a big block like that. But I was a little disappointed because I thought we were prepared for that.