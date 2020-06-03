Start your engines...finally

New items include a new scoreboard which Lincoln hopes to go up in July. There is also a new catch fence up along the backstretch that is already been installed.

There are also additional measures for employees that must be followed including cleaning the bathrooms every 15 minutes as well as wearing gloves and masks.

The concession stand will still be open, with a limited menu including hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos and popcorn.

There are some additional items that Lincoln hopes to add to the menu later in the season.

Getting to this point has been anything but easy, as Lincoln was focused on still having as an exciting of an atmosphere as possible with the restrictions.

"Probably the biggest hurdle we had to jump through was figuring out how many people we can have here safely and be able to social distance and what not and still be able to social distance and still put on a good show," he said.