State Golf: Scotus aiming for a big finish

A player at the top of the leaderboard and three inside the top 30 have given Scotus Central Catholic golf a day one lead at the Class C state tournament at Elks Country Club.

Sophomore Cecilia Arndt, who already owns a state golf medal from last year, is in position to make it two and perhaps give the Shamrocks their first individual state champion. She and her teammates shot a first-round total of 369 and sit five shots ahead of Broken Bow in what would also be the first-ever Scotus girls golf team title.

Arndt put together a 6-over 78 when she shot 40 on the front then shaved off two shots on the back. She might have had a larger lead were it not for a tough finish that included a double bogey on the par-5 15th then another at the par-4 16th.

Arndt bogeyed five as well as seven through nine to come in four shots over. She gained one back on an excellent tee shot then a putt at the par-3 11th but then put a shot in a fairway bunker on 15 and had to scramble. Her third went into the bunker at the hole and stared a sequence that included a missed putt.

Coach Tanya Niedbalski said a delay that included waiting for three groups in front to finish 15 might have taken Arndt out of her rhythm.

Regardless, it was still good enough to lead the tournament by a shot over Cozad's Lynzi Becker. The senior from out west put together a round that included eight bogeys and a birdie. She was followed by Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove with a 9-over 81, Angela Messere of Grand Island Central Catholic with an 11-over 83 and Payton Wise of Kimball shooting 12-over 84.

Macy Jones of Cambridge and her 19-over 91 is in position for the last medal in the top 15.

Scotus senior Avery Dierman is three shots back of her with a 94, junior Kaleyn Dierman carded a 97, Alaina Dierman scored a 100 and Halle Langan shot 119.

Avery Dierman is 18th, Kaelyn Dierman is tied for 22nd, Alaina Dierman is tied for 29th and Langan is 79th.

"We were discussing over supper what we can do to change some of those mistakes we made," Niedbalski said. "Nerves - the girls were certainly nervous, other than Cecilia, she was her normal, calm self. The rest of us, it showed right away in our play."

Broken Bow stayed within striking distance of Scotus thanks to Emery Custer shooting 88 for a tie for ninth, Camryn Johnson shooting 89 and tying for 11th, Molly Custer carding a 92 and tying for 16th and Lainey Palmer putting together a 105 and tying for 47th.

Boone Central sophomore Taylor Beierman carded a 90 and is tied for 13th. She shot a 43-47 and had a triple bogey, two double bogeys, 11 bogeys and four pars.

"We knew Broken Bow would be our main competition. They got us by 33 strokes in Grand Island, but that was an off day, our only off day all season long," Niedbalski said. "Some of the girls played with Broken Bow girls today, so that helps."

