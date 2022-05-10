State Soccer: Gradual build turned Shamrocks into title contenders

From her perspective, something was clearly wrong. Standing on the sidelines for the first time in her career gave Scotus Central Catholic's Libbie Brezenski a whole new perspective.

The junior was forced to sit out the first game of the season following two yellow cards last year at state. And while the rest of the Shamrocks did their part in a 4-0 win to start the season, it was a struggle.

That was confirmed just a few hours later when she had the only goal in a 2-1 loss in which the offense created few chances. The next time out, Scotus lost again.

Granted, the Shamrocks were young after graduating five seniors and 24 of the team's 67 goals, but Brezenski returned 30 of those on her own and younger sister Emma, a national club player, was starting her varsity career.

Scotus then went out and scored six goals in the first three games and sat at 1-2.

"I was worried," Libbie admitted when looking back on the early season following practice on Monday evening.

Those worries have since turned into expectation.

Scotus hasn't lost since the 2-1 defeat to Elkhorn on March 25, won 14 in a row and has won each of the past eight by four or more goals. As the Shamrocks approach their 24th state tournament, they head to Omaha with 82 goals, eight against and three of the most prolific scorers in the state.

Emma leads everyone with 90 points on 38 goals and 14 assists, Libbie is eighth on 47 points, 19 goals and nine assists and Kadavy is fourth among freshmen at 14 goals and three assists.

The trio has Scotus in position to potentially make a deep run in Omaha. Up first is a match against Grand Island Northwest on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The 'Rocks already own a 4-0 win over the Vikings from earlier this season.

Next up would likely be No. 2-rated and defending champ Omaha Skutt. Scotus lost in the first round last year to Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in a shootout and hasn't won a game at state since playing for a title in 2017. Despite making their way to Omaha every year out of the last 20 but two, the 'Rocks haven't raised a state championship trophy since 2002.

That was the furthest thing from everyone's minds about six weeks ago.

"I knew it always starts out a little rusty," Libbie said. "Once we hit the Concordia game, we still played a bit rocky, but we beat Blair after and it started going uphill from there and it's been good ever since."

In retrospect, Emma said the bumpy start was likely due to chemistry. Sure, she and Libbie have a ton of scoring pop, senior Kate Maguire was still anchoring the back line and Liz Adamy and Maysa brought returning experience, but there hadn't yet been enough time together to understand what works best and how it all fits together.

Scotus hasn't had a scoring combination like the Brezenskis maybe ever, and the emergence of Kadavy added another element to the mix of possibilities.

But before that trio could be unleashed in full, the Shamrocks had to find consistency in the midfield. Maguire and her defensive mates can clean up as much as they want and deliver breakout passes forward, but if the midfield can't deliver those passes to the next level, the scorers are left to try and make it happen all on their own.

That's how most of the early goals were scored - somebody made a play and beat a defender for an open look. Taking the next step meant passes that open up chances and exploit weaknesses.

"We hadn't played with (Kadavy). It was a lot of getting to know each other," Emma said. "It took a lot of hard work. At practice, each girl worked her butt off whether they were on the starting team or the sub team. I feel like that really helped, especially our defenders going really hard against our offense."

If there was a flip, players said it was likely the Van Meter game in Council Bluffs during a two-game tournament on April 9. Scotus started the day with a 1-0 win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan then fell behind Van Meter early in the second half.

Kadavy scored twice to tie it then take the lead within the span of just more than a minute. Emma added some insurance later in the second half.

No one scored on Scotus again until this past weekend. The Shamrocks won the next eight 4-0, 8-0, 4-0, 10-0, 8-0, 10-0, 7-0 and 7-1.

Scotus went from worry to expectation.

"The goal is winning it," Emma said Saturday, "but we'll take it a game at a time."

Now the question becomes, are those expectations justified? The win over Scottsbluff on Saturday was the first over an opponent above .500 since the win over Northwest on April 11. Scotus faced 10-7 Elkhorn North on April 28 but that was called in the final two minutes before half when storms rolled in.

Have the Shamrocks become a formidable group, or did they simply beat up on cupcakes. That's for others to worry about. Libbie has an easy answer for any naysayers.

"We all want it more than anything. We're not willing to lose," she said. "That's going to bring everyone up."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

