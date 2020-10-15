State Tennis: Skutt, Mount Michael battling for Class B title

Omaha Skutt and Mount Michael both had No. 1 singles players breeze into the semifinals and the teams sit atop the team standings at the Class B state tennis tournament after Thursday's opening day at Woods Tennis Center.
Skutt leads with 36 points and Mount Michael has 34 entering Friday's final day. Lincoln Christian is tied for fifth place with 20 points.
Skutt's Robert Seaton lost only four games in sweeping his way into the semifinals, where Mount Michael's top-seeded Issac Gart is on the other side of the bracket after wins of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1.
Lincoln Christian's Daniel Bernhardson reached the semifinals at No. 2 singles. The senior cruised past Elkhorn's William Ford 6-1, 6-0, then defeated Emmett Heiss of York 6-1, 6-1. Bernhardson next will play McCook's top-seeded Mason Michaelis, who lost just one game on his march to the semis.
Skutt (top-seeded Asher Kula and Justice Hanmer) and Mount Michael (second-seeded William Mallisee and Ethan Pentel) also have No. 1 doubles teams in the semifinals. Skutt's top-seeded No. 2 doubles team and Mount Michael's second-seeded pair also are in the semifinals.
Class A: Knights' No. 1 doubles cruises into semis
Lincoln Southeast's Graham Peterson and Nathanial Rathe knew they each had a target on his back as the No. 1 doubles top seed at the Class A state tennis tournament. They kicked that target to the side early, advancing to Friday's semifinals at the Koch Tennis Center in Omaha.
Peterson and Rathe, who also won the Heartland Athletic Conference championship, made quick work of their opponents in two matches Thursday after their first-round bye.
The Knight duo rolled with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Bellevue East and a 6-1, 6-3 win over Omaha Westside to advance to the semifinals against familiar foe Kearney.
Lincoln East's Kyle Givens and Jacob Whiston, the sixth seed, will face Lincoln Southwest's Samuel Johnson and Jacob Balfany in the other No. 1 doubles semifinal.
Grady Works advanced to the No. 1 singles semifinals for Lincoln Southwest as Lincoln East's Kirby Le and Lincoln Pius X's Joseph Plachy both lost in the quarterfinals. Le fell in a super-set tiebreaker to Omaha Westside's Clark Rue 10-8, while Plachy lost to Works in a 10-1 tiebreaker.
Le will face Bellevue West's Jeremiah Witkop in a consolation semifinal, while Plachy faces Creighton Prep's Nathan Ramachandran.
Southwest and East also advanced to the No. 2 singles and doubles semifinals. The Silver Hawks' Markus Rutledge will face the Spartans' Yakub Islamov on Friday to advance to No. 2 singles championship. In doubles, Kumo Babe and Kaiden Bradley of East will face Elkhorn South in the semifinals after defeating Southeast's Cooper Woods and Camden Hjermstad. Southwest's Dylan Thompson and Jack Shaffer will play Omaha Westside after defeating Kearney 6-0, 6-1.
The team race is still up for grabs with the Silver Hawks holding a 36-32 advantage over Lincoln East and Omaha Westside.
