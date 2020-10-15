State Tennis: Skutt, Mount Michael battling for Class B title

Omaha Skutt and Mount Michael both had No. 1 singles players breeze into the semifinals and the teams sit atop the team standings at the Class B state tennis tournament after Thursday's opening day at Woods Tennis Center.

Skutt leads with 36 points and Mount Michael has 34 entering Friday's final day. Lincoln Christian is tied for fifth place with 20 points.

Skutt's Robert Seaton lost only four games in sweeping his way into the semifinals, where Mount Michael's top-seeded Issac Gart is on the other side of the bracket after wins of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1.

Lincoln Christian's Daniel Bernhardson reached the semifinals at No. 2 singles. The senior cruised past Elkhorn's William Ford 6-1, 6-0, then defeated Emmett Heiss of York 6-1, 6-1. Bernhardson next will play McCook's top-seeded Mason Michaelis, who lost just one game on his march to the semis.

Skutt (top-seeded Asher Kula and Justice Hanmer) and Mount Michael (second-seeded William Mallisee and Ethan Pentel) also have No. 1 doubles teams in the semifinals. Skutt's top-seeded No. 2 doubles team and Mount Michael's second-seeded pair also are in the semifinals.