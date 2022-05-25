State Track Wrap Up - Class A, Class B

CLASS A BOYS - DAY 1 PRELIMINARIES
200 Heat 1: Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East, 21.80; Zyon Knox, Omaha North, 22.36; Kyrell Jordan, Bellevue Wes, 22.59; Dominic Sedlacek, Gretna, 22.69; Tommy Eichman, Millard North, 22.81; Byron Arevalo, Columbus, 23.05; Christian Nash, Millard South, 23.21; Charles Eichmann, Millard North, 23.24. Heat 3: LJ Richardson, Bellevue Wes, 22.07, 2; Micah Moore, Fremont, 22.20; Gabe Miles, Lincoln East, 22.43; Wesley Okafor, Omaha Westside, 22.48; Jake Leader, Lincoln SW, 22.58; Steven Dalmeida, Omaha Bryan, 22.77; Caleb Mulder, Columbus, 23.07; Eliaz Pittman, Southeast, 23.09,
400 Heat 1: Tyson Baker, Fremont, 50.03Q; Nathan Springer, Lincoln Pius X, 50.08q; Shermar Gould, Omaha North, 50.35; Ahmed Muse, Omaha Central, 50.82; Kalen Krohn, Norfolk, 51.71; Aidan Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 52.14; Evan Denney, Kearney, 52.47; Alex Ienn, Columbus, 53.08.Heat 3; Gabe Miles, Lincoln East, 49.69Q; Caleb Mulder, Columbus, 49.92q; Matthew Ratledge, Millard North, 50.75; Kaleb Seibel, Gretna, 50.91; Makuey Foneag, Omaha Northwest, 51.40; Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South, 51.85; Cameron Carlson, Grand Island, 51.90; Tyrus McPherson, Bellevue West, 52.09.
110 HIGH HURDLES Heat 2: Javon Leuty, Lincoln High, 14.61Q; Deandre N'Dugwa, Kearney, 14.96q; Joe Staab, Lincoln Pius X, 14.98q; Jesse Malone, Pap-La Vista, 15.02q; Connor Plahn, Lincoln North Star, 15.15; Jaden McFarland, Columbus, 15.34; Paul Tasset, Lincoln Southwest, 16.07; Tyson Dettmer, Lincoln Southeast, 16.37.
DAY 1 FINALS
Long jump: 1, Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, 19-6¼. 2, Lilee Kaasch, Millard South, 18-3¼. 3, Emma Rauch-Word, Grand Island, 17-11. 4, Sara Iburg, Lincoln Pius X, 17-11. 5, Joselyn Olson, Columbus, 17-4¾. 6, Amari Laing, Millard South, 17-4¾. 7, Zaidah Lingtener, Papillion-La Vista South, 17-4¼. 8, Isabella Fleming, Bellevue West, 17-4¼.
PRELIMINARIES
100 HIGH HURDLES Heat 2: Jaida Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, 15.15Q; Josie Garrett, Columbus, 15.39q; Makayla Thompson, Omaha Burke, 15.52; Abigail Frey, Omaha Northwest, 15.80; Selah Boggs, Millard North, 16.00; Rome Bridger, Pap LV South, 16.35; Emerie Robinson, Lincoln Southwest, 16.91; Hailey Whitmarsh, Millard North, 17.17.
300 HURDLES Heat 2: Makayla Thompson, Omaha Burke, 44.98Q; Nyasaia Thomas, Omaha North, 47.47q; Sara Glaser, Pap-La Vista, 49.11; Emma McGrath, Pap-La Vista, 49.89; Audrey Ngamelue, Omaha Central, 50.18; Delaney Bell, Lincoln East, 51.25; Ava Johnson, Omaha Westside, 52.50; Erin Smith, Columbus, 53.37.
CLASS B BOYS - DAY 1 FINALS
Shot: 1, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 57-4½. 2, Jay Ballard, Boys Town, 57-2¼. 3, Eli Holt, Norris, 54-11¼. 4, Landon Ternus, Lakeview, 54-9½. 5, Max Denson, Broken Bow, 53-1. 6, Aidan Betz, Elkhorn, 52-9¾. 7, Trevor Brown, Waverly, 51-7. 8, Sam Thomas, Elkhorn North, 51-6½.
DAY 1 PRELIMINARIES
100 Heat 2: Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 10.93Q; Adam Van Cleave, Lakeview, 11.15q; Victor Isele, Northwest, 11.17q; Ayden Shook, Milford, 11.21; Parker Borer, Boone Central, 11.37; Jacob Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 11.39; Cooper Cerny, Norris, 11.48; Clyde Hinton, Plattsmouth, 11.48.
200 Heat 1: Adam Van Cleave, Lakeview, 22.37Q; Isak Doty, Sidney, 22.58q; Quentin Moss, Lexington, 22.60q; Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 22.85q; Parker Borer, Boone Central, 22.87; MJ Nelson, Nebraska City, 22.99; Jett Tingelhoff, Elkhorn North, 23.18; Khyler Shortridge, Lakeview, 23.42. Heat 3: Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 22.52Q; Landon Ternus, Columbus, 22.65q; Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 22.76q; Grant Trausch, Adams Central, 22.90; Waylon Sherman, Wahoo, 22.91; Nick Roth, Lincoln Christ, 23.22; Victor Isele, Northwest, 23.42; Luke Haney, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 23.46.
400 Heat 2: Ezra Stewart, Platteview, 49.97Q; Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 50.27q; AJ Heffelfinger, Waverly, 50.45q; Ryan Binder, Auburn, 50.78q; Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo, 52.01; Wyatt Knapp, Northwest, 52.47; Christian Young, Elkhorn North, 52.56; Simon Janssen, Lakeview, 52.56.
110 HIGH HURDLES Heat 1: Xander Provance, Chadron, 15.04Q; Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 15.15q; Zach Fox, Wahoo, 15.20q; Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce, 15.32q; Braxton Borer, Lakeview, 15.58; Jayden Curtis, Ogallala, 15.97; Rex Buettenback, Ralston, 16.06; Kevin Sohl, Plattsmouth, 16.40. Heat 3: Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 14.97Q; Gage Fries, Minden, 15.37; Lebron Pendles, Boys Town, 15.68; Alex Buxton, Fairbury, 16.27; Garrett Richardson, Northwest, 16.42; Bennett Turman, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 16.79; Gavin Sukup, Seward, 16.93; Cameron Zink, Ogallala, DNF.
300 HURDLES Heat 3: Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 38.98Q; Wyatt Archer, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 40.32q; Cooper Diamond, Bennington, 40.74q; Braxton Borer, Lakeview, 41.79; Tyler Carroll, Central City, 42.38; Dahlton Fisher, Lincoln Christ, 42.82; Jacob (Alex) Phelps, Wayne, 43.34; Hogan Wingrove, Waverly, DNF.
CLASS B GIRLS - DAY 1 FINALS
Discus: 1, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 138-6. 2, Jozy Piper, Pierce, 133-9. 3, Elly Piper, Pierce, 132-8. 4, Olivia Poppert, St. Paul, 126-, 10. 5, McKinna Moats, Lexington, 125-, 10. 6, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 121-11. 7, Chloe Walker, Scotus, 120-4. 8, Nyaluet Diew, South Sioux City, 119-11.
DAY 1 PRELIMINARIES
100 Heat 2: Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 12.35Q; Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christ, 12.50q; Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 12.50q; Macy Stock, Lakeview, 12.57; Zelie Sorensen, O'Neill, 12.68; Brooke Williams, Platteview, 13.13; Ashlynn Garcia, South Sioux City, 13.17; Maria Caballero, Lexington, 13.18.
200 Heat 2: RaeAnn Thompson,Falls City, 25.37Q; Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 25.48q; Blake Barcel, Lakeview, 26.31; Ellie Shanahan, Omaha RoncalliCatholic, 26.44; Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill, 26.48; Ella Dalton, Elkhorn, 26.82; Isabelle Derby, Platteview, 27.22; Emma Dutton, McCoojk, 27.27.
Heat 3: Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 25.13Q; Avery Barnard, Beatrice, 26.18q; Emily Penne, South Sioux City, 26.25q; Macy Stock, Lakeview, 26.36; Mari Conant, Adams Central, 26.84; Payton Dzingle, Kearney Catholic, 27.15; Bethany Kaup, Pierce, 27.16; Ivy Leuck, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 27.32.
400 Heat 1: Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North, 58.78Q; Blake Barcel, Lakeview, 59.69q; Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:00.09q; Mari Conant, Adams Central, 1:00.12; Mya Larsen, Elkhorn, 1:00.91; Reece Ewoldt, Blair, 1:01.40; Emma Hague, Elkhorn, 1:01.60; Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christ, 1:01.60.
100 HIGH HURDLES Heat 1: Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 14.66Q; Grace Mustard, Scotus, 15.09q; Aubrey O'Hare, Gothenburg, 15.72q; Lauren Maly, Crete, 16.38; Jami Mans, Fairbury, 16.39; Savannah Bishop, Elkhorn North, 16.56; Macala Hood, Alliance, 16.80.
CLASS A BOYS - DAY 2 FINALS
Team scoring: Fremont 84, Omaha Central 69, Lincoln East 64, Creighton Preparatory 53, Lincoln Pius X 53, North Platte 45, Millard West 41, Elkhorn South 35, Gretna 30, Bellevue West 26, Lincoln High 23, Millard North 22, Lincoln North Star 21.5, Lincoln Southwest 21, Papillion-LV South 18, Kearney 15, Omaha North 12, Norfolk 11, Papillion-La Vista 5, Lincoln Southeast 4.5, Columbus 4, Lincoln Northeast 3, Omaha Burke 2, Millard South 1.
400: 1, Tyson Baker, Fremont, 49.72. 2, Asher Jenkins, Bellevue West, 50.02. 3, Zyon Knox, Omaha North, 50.34. 4, Gabe Miles, Lincoln East, 50.35. 5, Nathan Springer, Lincoln Pius X, 50.58. 6, Christian Lanphier, Creighton Preparatory, 50.81. 7, Caleb Mulder, Columbus, 51.02. 8, Nathan Pederson, Millard West, 51.38.
Pole vault: 1, Drew Sellon, Fremont, 15-0. 2, Paul Lampert, Creighton Preparatory, 15-0. 3, Jack Oettinger, North Platte, 14-0. 4, Grahm Petersen, Lincoln Southeast, 14-0. 4, Zach Watson, Kearney, 14-0. 6, Jose Flodman, Lincoln East, 13-6. 7, Carsen Marking, Columbus, 13-6. 8, Layton Moss, North Platte, 13-6.
CLASS B BOYS – DAY 2 FINALS
Team scoring: Sidney 66, Waverly 52, Norris 50, McCook 40.5, Aurora 34, St. Paul 31, Omaha Skutt Catholic 30, Lexington 30, Chadron 29, Lakeview 27, Adams Central 26, Bennington 26, Boone Central 25.5, Wahoo 23, Platteview 20, Blair 15, Boys Town 13, Scottsbluff 13, Beatrice 13, South Sioux City 11, Elkhorn 9, Northwest 8, Pierce 7, Lincoln Christian7, Seward 6, Minden 6, Elkhorn North 6, Central City 6, O'Neill 5, Broken Bow 4, Cozad 4, Plattsmouth 3, Alliance 3, Ashland-Greenwood 3, Hastings 2.5, Auburn 2, Syracuse 2, York 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1, Arlington 1, West Point Beemer 0.5.
100: 1, Grant Schere, Waverly, 10.77. 2, Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 10.89. 3, Ethan Baessler, Blair, 10.99. 4, Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 11.06. 5, Victor Isele, Northwest, 11.10. 6, Luke Holly, Sidney, 11.11. 7, Adam Van Cleave, Lakeview, 11.13. 8, Eddie Johnson, Waverly, 11.30.
200: 1, Grant Schere, Waverly, 22.02. 2, Adam Van Cleave, Lakeview, 22.10. 3, Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 22.28. 4, Quentin Moss, Lexington, 22.46. 5, Isak Doty, Sidney, 22.54. 6, Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 22.65. 7, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 22.80. 8, Landon Ternus, Lakeview, 22.81.
400 relay: 1, Waverly (Preston Harms, Caiden Rose, Eddie Johnson, Grant Schere), 42.84. 2, Bennington, 43.03. 3, Sidney, 43.04. 4, Boys Town, 43.24. 5, Adams Central, 43.62. 6, Norris, 43.66. 7, Lakeview, 43.72. 8, Lexington, 43.88.
Discus: 1, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 168-11. 2, Landon Ternus, Lakeview, 167-10. 3, Carson Lavaley, Wahoo, 165-7. 4, Aiden Betz, Elkhorn, 162-8. 5, Jake Scanlon, Wahoo, 154-10. 6, Isaiah Martinez, Alliance, 154-0. 7, Jase Voorhees, Syracuse, 152-11. 8, Eli Osten, Lakeview, 152-9 .
CLASS A GIRLS – DAY 2 FINALS
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 89.66, Fremont 68.5, Omaha Westside 67, Gretna 49, Lincoln Pius X 43, Elkhorn South 40.16, Lincoln High 36, Lincoln East 32, Omaha Burke 32, Millard West 28, Papillion LV South 27, Millard South 26, Millard North 21.32, Lincoln North Star 16, Papillion-La Vista 15.16, Omaha Central 11, Bellevue West 10, Grand Island 10, Kearney 10, Omaha Northwest 8, Columbus 7, Lincoln Northeast 6.16, Omaha North 5, Omaha Marian 2, Lincoln Southeast 1.
100 hurdles: 1, Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X, 14.52. 2, Jaida Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, 14.70. 3, Laney Songster, Lincoln Northeast, 14.95. 4, Taylor Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, 15.18. 5, Addison Webster, Gretna, 15.36. 6, Josie Garrett, Columbus, 15.41. 7, Grace Pham, Papillion-La Vista South, 15.54. 8, Emma Rauch-Word, Grand Island, 15.54.
CLASS B GIRLS – DAY 2 FINALS
Team scoring: Elkhorn North 79.5, Bennington 55.5, Pierce 47, Arlington 47, Northwest 41, Norris 35, Beatrice 29, Falls City 24, McCook 22, York 20, South Sioux City 19, Lexington 16, Waverly 16, Scottsbluff 16, Syracuse 16, Kearney Catholic 14.5, Gothenburg 14, Lincoln Christ 14, Omaha Gross Catholic14, Sidney 13.5, Ogallala 11, Ashland-Greenwood 10, Gering 10, Milford 9.5, Chadron 8, Holdrege 7.5, Blair 7, Lakeview 6, Cozad 6, St. Paul 5, Seward 5, Elkhorn 4, Adams Central 4, Wayne High 3, West Point Beemer 3, Scotus 3, O'Neill 2, Hastings 2, Platteview 1, Omaha Skutt Catholic 1, Auburn 1, Broken Bow 1.
400: 1, Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North, 58.27. 2, Samantha Roby, Northwest, 58.27. 3, Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North, 58.97. 4, Reba Mader, Northwest, 1:00.12. 5, Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 1:00.89. 6, Blake Barcel, Lakeview, 1:00.92. 7, Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:02.12. 8, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 1:02.17.
100 hurdles: 1, Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 14.54. 2, Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.10. 3, Emma Dutton, McCook, 15.49. 4, Allyson Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 15.57. 5, Aubrey O'Hare, Gothenburg, 15.65. 6, Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 15.77. 7, Aizlynn Krafka, Northwest, 15.93. 8, Grace Mustard, Scotus, 21.91.
400 relay: 1, Northwest (Kyra Ray, Avyn Urbanski, Grace Baasch, Samantha Roby), 48.12. 2, Bennington, 48.98. 3, South Sioux City, 49.52. 4, Beatrice, 50.04. 5, Falls City, 50.21. 6, Lakeview, 50.44. 7, Hastings, 50.50. 8, Elkhorn, 50.62.