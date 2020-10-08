State volleyball becomes four day event, state wrestling may also be four days

Due to COVID-19 health restrictions still in place, next month’s high school state volleyball tournament is moving to a four-day event.
And it appears the state wrestling tournament in February is going the same direction.
The Nebraska School Activities Association board of directors voted 8-0 on Thursday to expand next month’s state volleyball tournament to four days, playing all matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
They were then presented two scheduling options by Ron Higdon, NSAA assistant director in charge of wrestling, for a four-day state wrestling tournament at Omaha’s CHI Health Center, but a decision on that event was delayed until the Nov. 5 board meeting.
Using two courts at PBA, the new state volleyball schedule will have Classes A, B and C-1 play first-round matches on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 will play first-round matches on Thursday, Nov. 5. Specific match times are still being worked out, but it will be similar to the state basketball format of three sessions per day, two games per session.
The semifinals will be on Nov. 6 as originally scheduled. The finals will move from the Devaney Center to one court at PBA on Saturday, Nov. 7. The site of third-place matches in C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 is still to be determined.
Originally, all first-round matches were slated on six courts on Nov. 5 — four at Lincoln Public School gyms and two at PBA. But with current Lancaster County COVID-19 health guidelines limiting indoor seating to 50% capacity, a move to the largest facility available will accommodate the most fans and keep them separated with social distance measures.
“This is the safest option we have,” said NSAA associate director Jennifer Schwartz, who is in charge of volleyball.
NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said the new plan should be able to permit students and general fans to attend matches with a restricted capacity at PBA. He said the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, however, has not made a final determination whether bands will be allowed, but indicated it’s likely they will be prohibited.
After consulting Lincoln Public Schools, the Pinnacle Bank Arena staff and the Health Department, “the numbers that we talked about today are ones that we can work with, but as you know, those could change at any time,” Bellar said.
Both state wrestling options presented to the board would have Classes A and D compete on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and Thursday, Feb. 18, and B and C wrestle on Feb. 19 and 20.
Under both options, the state championship round for A and D will be Thursday at 7 p.m. and the finals for B and C slated for 7 p.m. Saturday.
One option will have separate sessions for each class every round until the championships. The other option will combine the two classes (A and D Wednesday and Thursday, and B and C Friday and Saturday) into single sessions throughout the tournament.
The state wrestling tournament is normally three days with all classes competing each day and the state finals on Saturday afternoon for all four classes.
Omaha restrictions mirror state protocol that currently allows 75% capacity in indoor facilities. Higdon said that means a capacity between 13,000 and 13,500, but additional social distancing guidelines from Douglas County will put a four-seat barrier between each group of four seats.
Because of that, “the 13,000 will be greatly reduced,” Higdon said in explaining why a change in format was necessary.
Bellar said NSAA coronavirus protocols for the winter sports are currently being formulated and will be released in the coming weeks.
No adjustments are being made to the state football playoff qualifying system in place for Classes B through D-6, despite some district games being canceled because of COVID issues involving one of the teams.
“I would say it’s going to stay as is unless something drastically happens in the next week or two,” Bellar said.
Some more structure to the first NSAA-sponsored season of bowling was revealed Thursday. Bowling director Dan Masters said there will be six districts set up geographically, with those six team champions and two wild cards in the single-class state tournament.
In singles competition, the top nine finishers in six-team districts advance to state and the top eight in five-team districts move on. Masters said the state tournament will likely be Feb. 8-9 with the location still to be determined.
