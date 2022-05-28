Still something to prove: 7 area athletes head to Shrine Bowl

Adam Van Cleave and Eli Osten have nothing left to prove on the football field.

Osten, the offensive center and a defensive lineman on Lakeview's potent line of scrimmage, and Van Cleave, a hybrid running back/receiver/defensive back who became one of the most lethal weapons in all of Nebraska, were two major reasons why the Vikings won their first football championship in school history last fall.

They were both awarded with all-conference, all-state and recognized throughout the state's high school football media.

One might think they'd head to Kearney this weekend with a target on their back. That's not how Van Cleave sees it.

"I feel like a lot of the Class A guys will kind of just look down on you in a way like, 'We can still beat you," he said. "I think it'll be fun going against Class A guys."

Van Cleave is one of four players from Columbus and seven from the area that will head to Kearney on Sunday and begin the week with new coaches and new teammates for the 64th annual Shrine Bowl.

Columbus High's Blake Thompson, Scotus Central Catholic's Devon Borchers, Aquinas Catholic's Rowdy Truksa, Cross County's Cory Hollinger and Howells-Dodge's R.J. Bayer make up the other area players. Six of seven, Hollinger is the exception, are on the North Team. Hollinger will be on the South Team with head coach Brett Froendt of Omaha Westside. The North is coached by Tim Johnk of Creighton Prep.

The Shrine Bowl is Nebraska's annual all-star football game meant to support Shriner's Hospitals for Children. According to the media guide provided for the game, more than 1.4 million children have benefited from Shriner's Hospitals regardless of a family's ability to pay.

North won last year's game 10-3 and was coached by Osten and Van Cleave's head coach, Kurt Frenzen. This year's game takes place next Saturday, June 4, at 6 p.m. at Cope Stadium at Foster Field. Game tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for military and first responders and $8 for students. It can also been seen on News Channel Nebraska, streamed at NEShrineBowl.org and covered on the News Channel Nebraska statewide radio network.

"It's pretty cool; it's an honor. Can't wait to play, of course, but it's more than that - just to be with the Shriners and support the hospitals and the kids," Thompson said.

Thompson caught eight passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns last season and had 37 total tackles and two interceptions. Columbus High went 7-3 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

His brother, Landon, was selected and played in the 2020 Shrine Bowl and calls Cope Stadium his home as a member of the UNK football team. Landon and the South Team lost the game two years ago. Blake is looking for a better result and the chance to make a memorable play.

"That's what I'm trying to do. We'll see what we can do. He'll be there because he's at UNK," Blake said. "I'll do whatever. I'll kick field goals."

Borchers rushed for 1,375 yards, 23 touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 128 yards offensively. He made 43 tackles, 13 for loss, recovered a fumble and blocked a punt on defense. Scotus was 9-2 and lost in the quarterfinals at Battle Creek.

"It's one last chance to play football," Borchers said. "It will be a lot different playing against those guys. It's the best players in the state, so it'll be a lot different than playing Class C guys. It will be fun, the competition will be a lot higher, I'm looking forward to that."

Players come together Sunday on the campus at UNK and spend the week together on the same dorm room floor. They put pads on right away Sunday night for practice, have three-a-day practice on Monday and two-a-days the rest of the week, though that's typically relaxed as the week goes on and players become more familiar with the playbook and one another.

Monday of Shrine Bowl week the teams meet children that have utilized Shriner's Hospitals and other services in an event titled "Beyond the Field Player/Patient Hospital Experience."

The children, their parents or a Shriner present their stories to the players. The kids and players then pend time together and eat lunch with one another. The players also take part in head-to-head prosthetic races to gain a better understanding of the challenges endured by many Shriner's patients.

"It's definitely going to be a humbling experience but a great experience at the same time." Thompson said.

The rest of the week includes a "Taste of Chicago" dinner with chef-prepared dishes, team activities in the evenings, a players awards banquet with parents and a parade on Saturday morning.

"It's going to be a great experience to play with some of the best football players in the state of Nebraska," Osten said. " ... It's a great honor to play and a great honor to meet all those kids the Shriners support."

Osten helped lead a Lakeview offense that rushed for over 3,000 yards, averaged over 6 yards per carry, scored 50 touchdowns on the ground, produced over 1,300 yards passing and scored 15 times through the air. Defensively, he made 54 total tackles, sacked the quarterback five times and forced two fumbles.

Van Cleave rushed for 1,195 yards and 19 touchdowns, caught 27 passes for 591 yards and eight scores and made 44 tackles to go with two interceptions. How that translates against the best of the best is only one of the many aspects he and the others are looking forward to.

"It's a really big honor and a really good way to cap of my career, learn from other coaches and go one-on-one with other guys and see how you stack up," Van Cleave said. "It's one last goodbye and the best way to do it."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

