Stock's time at state worth the wait

OMAHA - Macy Stock has already moved on from the disappointment of two years ago. Anyone who knows the bright, bubbly junior wouldn't be surprised to find out she doesn't hang on to negativity.
Still, she missed out on an opportunity of a lifetime as a freshman.
Older sister Britney made it to state in the 100-meter dash and the 400 as well. Macy missed out on joining her with a fourth-place finish in the district round.
Since then, a whole year has come and gone without a track season. She'll never get that opportunity back, but she's also not going to dwell on it.
Being on the track at Burke Stadium made whatever remaining heartbreak quickly disappear.
"It feels really great to finally be here," she said on Friday. "It's been a really long wait. If I hadn't got here I would have been, I don't even know. It's just really great to be here."
Stock ran in the 100 and 200 on Friday at state. She hit the line in the 100 in 12.61 seconds and was 10th in the field - two spots and .13 seconds away from finals. In the 200 she was 13th in 26.45.
"I didn't make it to finals, but I pretty much tied my personal best," she said. "In the 200 I also got a personal best. I put it all out there."
Stock was one of five total Vikings in competition on Friday.
Freshman teammate Blake Barcel joined her in the 200 and ran the 400. Adam Van Cleave was on the track for the 100. Simon Janssen took part in the 400 and Molly Frenzen was in the 100-meter hurdles.
Barcel had the top Lakeview result of the day in the 400 when she ran 1 minute, 1.53 seconds and was ninth. That position left her spot short of the medal round. She was .57 second back of Payton Burda from Scottsbluff in eighth.
"It's really fun," Stock said about having a younger teammate with a similar skill set. "We warm up together, after each race I give her a fist bump; it's just nice to have someone similar around."
In the final event of the day, Barcel ran 26.56 seconds and was 15th.
Frenzen completed her hurdle run in 17.48 seconds and was 20th. Van Cleave came to the line at 11.58 seconds and was 23rd. Janssen complete his one lap around the track in 53.41 seconds and was 20th.
Those results left the Vikings short of the finals for Saturday, but four others still have a chance at a medal.
Brock Mahoney, Landon Ternus and Eli Osten will begin the Class B proceedings at 3 p.m. Mahoney is in the pole vault. Ternus and Osten are part of the shot put.
Turner Halvorsen runs in the 800 at about 4:30 p.m.
Class B came to an end Friday night with a log jam at the top of the boys standings. Sidney leads with 19 points. Hastings is one back. Seven others have 10 or more points.
York has a 31-23.5 lead over Elkhorn North in the girls race. Elkhorn, McCook, Fairbury, Blair and Sidney are all in double digits.
