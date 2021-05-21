Stock's time at state worth the wait

OMAHA - Macy Stock has already moved on from the disappointment of two years ago. Anyone who knows the bright, bubbly junior wouldn't be surprised to find out she doesn't hang on to negativity.

Still, she missed out on an opportunity of a lifetime as a freshman.

Older sister Britney made it to state in the 100-meter dash and the 400 as well. Macy missed out on joining her with a fourth-place finish in the district round.

Since then, a whole year has come and gone without a track season. She'll never get that opportunity back, but she's also not going to dwell on it.

Being on the track at Burke Stadium made whatever remaining heartbreak quickly disappear.

"It feels really great to finally be here," she said on Friday. "It's been a really long wait. If I hadn't got here I would have been, I don't even know. It's just really great to be here."

Stock ran in the 100 and 200 on Friday at state. She hit the line in the 100 in 12.61 seconds and was 10th in the field - two spots and .13 seconds away from finals. In the 200 she was 13th in 26.45.

"I didn't make it to finals, but I pretty much tied my personal best," she said. "In the 200 I also got a personal best. I put it all out there."