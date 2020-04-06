Story time: Naked guy from the woods interrupts Lakeview football game

Lakeview football was looking for a return to the playoffs in 2011 when a crucial road game at Raymond Central came up on the schedule in Week 6.
The Vikings had missed the playoffs for three years in a row but had won four of six when they went on the road Oct. 14 to face the 1-5 Mustangs. It was a game Lakeview had to have. A loss would have been too damaging to the team's wildcard point standings to likely recover, especially with crosstown rival Scotus the week after.
Though the clear favorites, the Vikings were without running back Mark Jarecki, an eventual all-state running back and found themselves in a "dogfight" as coach Kurt Frenzen characterized it at halftime.
Following his normal halftime meeting with the team, he came back over to the sidelines to set up his headset for the second half. The team was on the north end of the field in the middle of stretching and warmups when everything was interrupted by a moment Frenzen, nor anyone on the field or in the stands that night will ever forget.
"I was standing about the 50-yard line or so, got my headphones from one of my assistants and I was putting them on and all of a sudden, they kind of divided like the Red Sea on the north end by our players," Frenzen remembered. "A guy came out running past our kids with nothing but a ski mask and tennis shoes, and went from the trees on the north end, down basically the middle of the field, out and around the school to the south end. I assumed somebody picked him up on the road south of Raymond Central High School there."
There was no attempt to stop the streaker by anyone in attendance, players, administrators or whatever law enforcement was on hand.
Instead, like Frenzen, most went through a range of emotions that started with confusion, horror then hilarity.
"I sat there dumbfounded, looked for a second kind of like, 'What am I seeing here?" Frenzen said. "The crowd, you could just hear a collective gasp and then laughter that came to a crescendo as he disappeared into the night."
Mike Sloup, the Lakeview athletic trainer, and Tony Miller, the Lakeview bus driver that night and off-duty cop serving as an officer in Humphrey, were bringing the team's gator down from the locker room with fresh water jugs for the sideline. Neither saw the scene unfold until it was almost too late.
The streaker, Frenzen said, came within about a foot of Sloup and Miller, one instance where the long arm of the law wasn't quite long enough.
As disturbing as it might have been initially, Frenzen said the strange occurrence might have allowed the team to take an edge off. He doesn't remember exactly what the score was at the break, either 7-6 or 7-3.
Lakeview went on to win 20-6 then win again the next week over Scotus 28-21 and make a run to the state quarterfinals.
Young and thin at most positions, the postseason ended with a 42-0 loss to Plainview following a 53-33 win over Lincoln Lutheran then a 40-20 victory against Omaha Roncalli.
None of though, maybe even to this day, quite compares to that night in Raymond.
"I don't know if he was an (alumnus) or a current student. If he was a current student, they needed to recruit that guy because he was pretty fast in street shoes and nothing else on. I guess he didn't have any wind resistance," Frenzen said. "Everybody just kind of stopped and watched him run. As he's going across over there, I just said, 'Guys, I think we're in pretty good shape because he's not in uniform tonight for Raymond Central, so the second half should go pretty good for us."
"
