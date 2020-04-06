Story time: Naked guy from the woods interrupts Lakeview football game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lakeview football was looking for a return to the playoffs in 2011 when a crucial road game at Raymond Central came up on the schedule in Week 6.

The Vikings had missed the playoffs for three years in a row but had won four of six when they went on the road Oct. 14 to face the 1-5 Mustangs. It was a game Lakeview had to have. A loss would have been too damaging to the team's wildcard point standings to likely recover, especially with crosstown rival Scotus the week after.

Though the clear favorites, the Vikings were without running back Mark Jarecki, an eventual all-state running back and found themselves in a "dogfight" as coach Kurt Frenzen characterized it at halftime.

Following his normal halftime meeting with the team, he came back over to the sidelines to set up his headset for the second half. The team was on the north end of the field in the middle of stretching and warmups when everything was interrupted by a moment Frenzen, nor anyone on the field or in the stands that night will ever forget.