Story Time: Rivalry included a goat on the bus

Scotus Central Catholic president Jeff Ohnoutka can't say exactly how the rivalry between Hartington Cedar Catholic and Crofton began. He suspects it has to do with Crofton alumni enrolling their children at Cedar Catholic many years after their careers as Warriors.
There might have been some hard feelings about jumping ship to the private school 15 minutes away.
However it started, there was an understanding that Cedar Catholic losing to Crofton just wasn't acceptable. Parents would often remark to Ohnoutka when he was the Trojans' boys basketball coach the significance of the outcome. It was almost always tongue-in-cheek with a grin and constant eye contact.
The grin and the comment may have been made in jest. The look said something else.
"The towns are 15 miles apart, and when I came in Crofton, for whatever reason, was a really big rival to Hartington Cedar Catholic," Ohnoutka said. "I think what it came down to was there were a lot of people who graduated from Crofton who were now sending their kids to Cedar Catholic because a lot of our kids would come from over on that western side of Cedar County that bordered Knox County. There was just a lot of mixing that eventually developed into a rivalry.
"I was just told to make sure we didn't lose to Crofton. That was the advice that was given before I started my job, 'Just don't lose to Crofton.'"
Ohnoutka had just arrived from Kansas where he was coaching Hillcrest High in Cuba, Kansas following his degree from Nebraska and assistant's job with Malcolm and Lincoln Pius X.
He and Hillcrest made it to the state tournament for the first time in school history during his tenure, still the favorite moment of his coaching career.
He never enjoyed that achievement at Hartington. The Trojans lost three district finals in his seven years including his first season of 1998-99.
However, before any postseason run, Crofton was on the schedule the third game of the season. Cedar Catholic made the short trip northwest and won in Ohnoutka's debut in the rivalry.
He doesn't remember much about the details of the game, likely because of what happened after the game.
"I was talking to the team when our bus driver came in and interrupted me. I kind of looked at him like, 'This can wait, right?' 'No,' he said, 'I need to talk to you now.' That's when he informed me, as he pulled me off to the side, not wanting to say it in front of the kids, but wanted to let me know that there was a goat on our bus and it was eating the seats," Ohnoutka said. "I'm thinking, 'No, there's not. That's too crazy of a thing to actually be happening.'"
Yet, sure enough, a Crofton supporter had tied a goat to the leg of a seat on the bus while everyone was inside watching the game and let it loose to roam. Perhaps this one specific goat was chosen for its special talent, a talent that included chewing up and eating the upholstery of three or four-seat cushions.
Ohnoutka went outside, climbed up the few steps to the cab of the bus and witnessed a scene that didn't seem possible.
"I guess it was one of those goats that would eat anything," Ohnoutka said. "It was doing some serious damage."
He then went in and informed the Crofton Athletic Director who loaned out a bus to Cedar Catholic to make the trip home.
Once Ohnoutka informed his team, not one member of the roster had the time to shower. Everyone wanted to be out in the parking lot to see the sight for themselves.
He can't be sure if the culprit was ever identified or forced to pay a repair bill, but Crofton fixed the seats in a few days' time. A letter of apology was also sent.
"The natural reaction would have been anger, but for me, it was just disbelief," Ohnoutka said. "I just couldn't really believe this was happening. On the way home, my assistant coaches, we looked at each other and just laughed. This is a night we won't forget."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
