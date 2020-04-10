Story Time: Rivalry included a goat on the bus

Ohnoutka had just arrived from Kansas where he was coaching Hillcrest High in Cuba, Kansas following his degree from Nebraska and assistant's job with Malcolm and Lincoln Pius X.

He and Hillcrest made it to the state tournament for the first time in school history during his tenure, still the favorite moment of his coaching career.

He never enjoyed that achievement at Hartington. The Trojans lost three district finals in his seven years including his first season of 1998-99.

However, before any postseason run, Crofton was on the schedule the third game of the season. Cedar Catholic made the short trip northwest and won in Ohnoutka's debut in the rivalry.

He doesn't remember much about the details of the game, likely because of what happened after the game.

"I was talking to the team when our bus driver came in and interrupted me. I kind of looked at him like, 'This can wait, right?' 'No,' he said, 'I need to talk to you now.' That's when he informed me, as he pulled me off to the side, not wanting to say it in front of the kids, but wanted to let me know that there was a goat on our bus and it was eating the seats," Ohnoutka said. "I'm thinking, 'No, there's not. That's too crazy of a thing to actually be happening.'"