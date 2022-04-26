Strain wins distance golds at home meet

Twin River senior Jackson Strain said goodbye to his home track with a pair of gold medals last week at the Twin River Invite.

A 3200-meter state qualifier last season who took 10th at Burke Stadium, Strain won both that event and the 1600, leading a large contingent of area athletes who had success Thursday in Genoa.

Humphrey Saint Francis senior Tanner Pfeifer was also a double gold medalist when he took titles in the 800 and the high jump. He was a little more than a second away from triple gold as the runner-up in the 400.

Area athletes produced 25 total first- or second-place finishes between host Twin River, St. Francis and Osceola.

The girls were led by Flyer junior Hannah Baumgart winning the 1600 while also taking second in the 800. She led a group of three Saint Francis runners in a row in the half-mile that also included Jalyssa Hastreiter in third and Emma Baumgart in fourth.

Other girls winners included Osceola's Mae Valish and Savanna Boden, the Osceola 400 and 1600 relays and the St. Francis 3200 relay.

Valish took the pole vault title at a new personal-best for the season at 10 feet - six inches better than her previous and a foot and a half better than second place. Boen was a triple jump champion at 32 feet, 2 and 1/2 inches. She was a foot behind her best mark of the year but more than a foot ahead of second place.

The Bulldogs 400 relay of Boden, Janna Roberts, Fayth Winkelman and Rori Wieseman ran a season-best 51.80 seconds and won by nearly two seconds. Winkleman, Boden, Wieseman and Charisa Boden hit the line in 4:32.20 - two seconds better than the previous best - and won the 1600 relay by .60.

The Baumgarts plus Hastreiter and Karly Kessler won the two-mile relay by more than 40 seconds at 10:40 flat, shaving off 13 seconds from the previous best time.

Joining Strain and Pfeifer as local boys winners were Twin River's Spencer Ramaekers, Kadren Miller and Ryder Kleckner.

Ramakers won the long jump at 20 feet, 8 and 1/2 inches. That tied his personal best and won the event by nearly 10 inches.

Miller was the champ in the triple jump at 41 feet, 6 niches, also tying his season best. He was two feet better than the silver medalist.

Kleckner was the shot put winner at 44 feet and 1/4 inch. He was also the runner-up in the discus.

