CHS boys win six events in Lincoln High dual

  • Updated
Jaden Miller

Columbus High senior Jaden Miller swims the backstroke portion of the 200 individual medley on Thursday at the Aquatic Center. Miller won the event by more than 20 seconds and also took first in the 100 freestyle.

Columbus High swimming won a total of 10 events between the boys and girls squads on Thursday in a home dual against Lincoln High - the largest number of wins this season by a wide margin.

The CHS boys picked up six of those and had two apiece from freshman Gavin Alexander and senior Jaden Miller. Sophomore Conor Zobel-Stevens and junior Jonathan Reiff also delivered victories. The 400 free relay made it seven wins in 11 events.

For the girls, seniors Liz Svatora and Alex Freshour each won individually while the 400 free relay made it a clean sweep for the Discoverers in that event.

The dual was the first time Columbus returned to the pool competitively since Dec. 18. As CHS eases into the new year, coach Alyssa Dillon mixed up events to try and keep her group on its toes. She was pleased with the response.

"For this meet I wanted my swimmers to step out of their comfort zone and do at least once race they haven't done this year," Dillon said. "Combined, the team had 31 new best times."

Gavin Alexander

Columbus High freshman Gavin Alexander swims the opening leg of the 200 medley relay on Thursday at the Aquatic Center. Alexander was a winner in both the 50 free and the 100 back.

Alexander hit the wall first in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 25.70 seconds, just a little bit better than Zobel-Stevens, who was the runner-up at 26.23. His dual schedule also included a win in the 100 back with a time of 1:09.24 - .05 better than Reiff. He was also a part of the 200 medley team that came in second and the 400 free team that won without any opposition.

Miller took the top spot in the 200 Individual Medley in 2:17.23, more than 21 seconds better than the runner-up from Lincoln High. His second win was in the 100 free on a swim of 54.48 seconds, more than eight seconds ahead of second place.

Miller's win in the IM was the first time he has competed in the event this year. He was four seconds away from hitting a state qualifying time. Miller was also a part of the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

Zobel-Stevens finished first in the 100 butterfly at 1:07.61. Reiff was the winner in the 500 free at 5:34.86 and was more than 20 seconds ahead of the competition. He also shaved 15 seconds from his best time and is now less than 10 seconds away from a secondary state qualifying time.

Reiff, Alexander, Miller and freshman Kyle Chen made up the winning 400 free relay.

Svatora won the 100 free in 1:11.61 had a few minutes to catch her breath and then took third in the 500 free. Freshour was the winner in that event at 6:14.29.

Other standouts included newcomer and freshman Gracie Walters dropping 22 seconds in the 200 free for fourth place, runner-up in the 50 free and the fastest leg of the 200 free relay that took second.

Senior Mavzuna Rozikov was the 200 free runner-up with a time five seconds faster than her previous best. She also took second in the 100 back and was part of the runner-up medley relay and first-place 400 relay.

The Discoverers suit up again Saturday at South Sioux City.

Alex Freshour

Columbus High's Alex Freshour swims the freestyle leg of the girls 200-yard individual medley Thursday against Lincoln High at the Columbus Aquatic Center. Freshour won the 100 backstroke and was part of the first-place 400 free relay.

COLUMBUS HIGH SWIMMING VS. LINCOLN HIGH

200 Medley Relay

Girls 2. (Freshour, Faltys, Brittenham, Rozikov) 2:16.20, 4. (Figge, Quincy, Svatora, Anderson) 2:48.51.

Boys 2. (Alexander, Chen, Miller, Reiff) 1:58.35

200 Freestyle

Girls 2. Mavzuna Rozikov 2:17.78. 4. Gracie Walters 2:38.63. 6. Jaylyn Spencer 2:42.64.

Boys 3. Alex Settje 2:31.24. 4. Saul Gomez 2:35.00. 5. Darren Pelowski 2:35.58.

200 Individual Medley

Girls 2. Mary Faltys 2:38.64. 3. Alex Freshour 2:46.45

Boys 1. Jaden Miller 2:17.23

50 Freestyle

Girls 2. Gracie Walters 32.31. 3. Julianna Figge 32.74. 4. Mallory Brittenham 33.13. 5. Rebecca Anderson 35.77.

Boys 1. Gavin Alexander 25.70. 2. Conor Zobel-Stevens 26.23.

100 Butterfly

Boys 1. Conor Zobel-Stevens 1:07.61.

100 Freestyle

Girls 1. Liz Svatora 1:11.61. 3. Jaylyn Spencer 1:14.33 4. Kamryn Jaeger 1:16.29. 5. Sophia Mowrey 1:19.88.

Boys 1. Jaden Miller 54.58. 3. Kyle Chen 1:03.41. 4. Darren Pelowski 1:08.91.

500 Freestyle

Girls 3. Liz Svatora 7:17.82.

Boys 1. Jonathan Reiff 5:34.86.

200 Free Relay

Girls 2. (Brittenham, Jaeger, Walters, Spencer) 2:11.82. 5. (De La Rosa, Figge, Quincy, Anderson) 2:38.68.

Boys 3. (Zobel-Stevens, Pelowski, Gomez, Settje) 1:54.77.

100 Backstroke

Girls 1. Alex Freshour 1:09.51. 2. Mavzuna Rozikov 1:12.95. 4. Mary Faltys 1:22.13. 5. Mallory Brittenham 1:23.89.

Boys 1. Gavin Alexander 1:09.24. 2. Jonathan Reiff 1:09.29. 5. Kyle Chen 1:19.68. 6. Saul Gomez 1:31.32.

100 Breaststroke

Girls 2. Kamryn Jaeger 1:35.75. 5. Julianna Figge 1:49.94.

400 Free Relay

Girls 1. (Rozikov, Jaeger, Freshour, Faltys) 4:35.32.

Boys 1. (Reiff, Chen, Alexander, Miller) 3:57.75

