CHS boys win six events in Lincoln High dual

Columbus High swimming won a total of 10 events between the boys and girls squads on Thursday in a home dual against Lincoln High - the largest number of wins this season by a wide margin.

The CHS boys picked up six of those and had two apiece from freshman Gavin Alexander and senior Jaden Miller. Sophomore Conor Zobel-Stevens and junior Jonathan Reiff also delivered victories. The 400 free relay made it seven wins in 11 events.

For the girls, seniors Liz Svatora and Alex Freshour each won individually while the 400 free relay made it a clean sweep for the Discoverers in that event.

The dual was the first time Columbus returned to the pool competitively since Dec. 18. As CHS eases into the new year, coach Alyssa Dillon mixed up events to try and keep her group on its toes. She was pleased with the response.

"For this meet I wanted my swimmers to step out of their comfort zone and do at least once race they haven't done this year," Dillon said. "Combined, the team had 31 new best times."

Alexander hit the wall first in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 25.70 seconds, just a little bit better than Zobel-Stevens, who was the runner-up at 26.23. His dual schedule also included a win in the 100 back with a time of 1:09.24 - .05 better than Reiff. He was also a part of the 200 medley team that came in second and the 400 free team that won without any opposition.

Miller took the top spot in the 200 Individual Medley in 2:17.23, more than 21 seconds better than the runner-up from Lincoln High. His second win was in the 100 free on a swim of 54.48 seconds, more than eight seconds ahead of second place.

Miller's win in the IM was the first time he has competed in the event this year. He was four seconds away from hitting a state qualifying time. Miller was also a part of the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

Zobel-Stevens finished first in the 100 butterfly at 1:07.61. Reiff was the winner in the 500 free at 5:34.86 and was more than 20 seconds ahead of the competition. He also shaved 15 seconds from his best time and is now less than 10 seconds away from a secondary state qualifying time.

Reiff, Alexander, Miller and freshman Kyle Chen made up the winning 400 free relay.

Svatora won the 100 free in 1:11.61 had a few minutes to catch her breath and then took third in the 500 free. Freshour was the winner in that event at 6:14.29.

Other standouts included newcomer and freshman Gracie Walters dropping 22 seconds in the 200 free for fourth place, runner-up in the 50 free and the fastest leg of the 200 free relay that took second.

Senior Mavzuna Rozikov was the 200 free runner-up with a time five seconds faster than her previous best. She also took second in the 100 back and was part of the runner-up medley relay and first-place 400 relay.

The Discoverers suit up again Saturday at South Sioux City.

