CHS senior girls say it was all worth it

LINCOLN - Come across one of the Columbus High girls swimmers during the day and you'll likely see a teenager that gives off a different aura than "athlete". Chances are, they're dragging behind the rest of their classmates, eyes half open unwilling to get up once a seat is located.
For all intents and purposes, they look like the laziest people in school. There's good reason. Following a wakeup call sometimes as early as 4 a.m. for a workout, a full day of school and homework then another two-hour training session in the pool, there's hardly enough energy to do much besides exist.
Yet, it was those times together that made it all worth it.
"Outside of swim at school I am so dead," senior Kaira Dallman said. "I'm always tired and cranky. But then when I get to practice, I'm still tired but I'm with all my people that know what I'm going through."
Dallman and four other seniors shared one more moment together on Friday at the state swim meet in Lincoln. Her, Julia Davidchik, Alexis Haynes, Morgan Johansen and Maddi Schulz were "with their people" one more time together in four events at the Devaney Center.
Schulz, Haynes, Johansen and Shae Drymon made up the 200-yard medley relay. Dallman, Drymon, Schulz and junior Alex Freshour swam the 200 free relay. Dallman, Drymon, Schulz and junior Mavzuna Rozikov were together on the 400 free relay. Schulz qualified individually in the 100 backstroke.
Columbus came in unlikely to make the finals in any event without a dramatic time cut. That didn't happen, but the Discoverers improved time in two of their four events.
The medley relay was listed as 29th out of 29 in the pre-meet psych sheet and came in 22nd by cutting its top time of 2:03.79 to 2:01.88. The 400 free relay was seeded 24th on a mark of 4:01.36. The result dropped to 26th but Columbus dropped time to 4:00.12.
The 200 free relay was 27th in 1:48.07, and Schulz took 31st in 1:07.03.
Making the top eight guarantees a spot in the finals. Swimming a preliminary time ninth through 16th means advancing to the consolation finals.
The 200 medley relay advanced last year to the consolation. The CHS girls haven't won a medal since 2014.
"We're a small team. We're outside of Lincoln and outside of Omaha and looked at as, 'Oh, it's just Columbus,'" coach Alyssa Dillon said. "But these kids really have the mindset of, 'Why not us.' They don't let that stereotype of being outside any of the metros get in their way. They really try and push themselves and show that they're worthy to be here at state, which they're more than worthy."
There's always some disappointment in not making finals, even as a longshot. But Friday was about relationships and time together for one final meet.
"I think we're all majorly sad," Schulz said. "After our last race, it just hit us, and we all started crying. It was weird to think that was our last time swimming, because most of us have swam together since we were, like, 6 or 7. It's just crazy that it's done now."
There was one moment that Schulz will probably always remember from her final day as a Discoverer swimmer, finals or not. The display board had her finishing time in the backstroke at just over 41 seconds - a figure that would have smashed the world record. Schulz quickly realized that wasn't the case, but at least for a split second she could claim Olympic status.
"Yeah, I got a 41 on my back, that's pretty great," she said with a laugh.
Unofficial as it was, perhaps there was some divine goodwill bestowed upon Schulz for one last time as a reward. The day, overall, was a reward and one the five seniors won't soon forget about what it took to get there.
"This has definitely given us dedication. It takes a lot of dedication to get up at 4 every morning, go to practice, go to school, do all your homework then go back to practice and keep going for three, four months," Schulz said. "It's fun though; it's worth it."
