CHS senior girls say it was all worth it

"I think we're all majorly sad," Schulz said. "After our last race, it just hit us, and we all started crying. It was weird to think that was our last time swimming, because most of us have swam together since we were, like, 6 or 7. It's just crazy that it's done now."

There was one moment that Schulz will probably always remember from her final day as a Discoverer swimmer, finals or not. The display board had her finishing time in the backstroke at just over 41 seconds - a figure that would have smashed the world record. Schulz quickly realized that wasn't the case, but at least for a split second she could claim Olympic status.

"Yeah, I got a 41 on my back, that's pretty great," she said with a laugh.

Unofficial as it was, perhaps there was some divine goodwill bestowed upon Schulz for one last time as a reward. The day, overall, was a reward and one the five seniors won't soon forget about what it took to get there.

"This has definitely given us dedication. It takes a lot of dedication to get up at 4 every morning, go to practice, go to school, do all your homework then go back to practice and keep going for three, four months," Schulz said. "It's fun though; it's worth it."