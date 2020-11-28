CHS swimming ready to take another step

Schulz is aiming for a school record in the 100 back. She's about three seconds off the mark right now but confident it's within reach. So, too, is Dillon who said that once Schulz breaks the one-minute barrier, it's well within reach. Shulz is aiming to return all three relays to Lincoln, qualify once again in the 100 back and drop time in the 200 freestyle and see what potential there is in that event late in the season.

Mendez is similarly shooting for state representation of all three relays, a return to Lincoln in the 100 breast and qualifying in the 50 free. He'd like to do so before the district meet and leave no doubt with automatic qualifying times throughout the season.

Admittedly, there's also some pressure on him and his male teammates after the girls sent an event to the state finals. It seemed the boys were about to do the same in the 400 free relay when a supposed disqualification was about to be announced. The announcement never came and Columbus was left in 16th - one position away from swimming on Saturday.