CHS swimming ready to take another step

The Columbus High girls qualified the 200-yard medley relay to the finals at the state meet last February. When all the times were in for the preliminary round and the Discoverers learned they were 15th and into the finals, they made a phone call to their male teammates back at the hotel. It was the first time anyone from CHS, relay or individual, was set to swim on Saturday.
The amount of screaming and celebrating on both ends of the phone line is a moment no one involved will ever forget. It also may be a moment CHS swimming can look back on as the start of something big.
Columbus swimming is in the second year of leadership under Alyssa Dillon and is setting its sights high for year two.
The boys and girls qualified all three relays. The girls sent two individual qualifiers to state while the boys had three. That was as many events as the Discoverers had swam in Lincoln for several years. Almost all of the relay teams and swimmers bested their top time of the season and passed the seeding position assigned before the competition.
It was an encouraging finish for a coach in her first season leading the team. Encouraging enough that Dillon is setting a higher standard in year two.
Columbus hasn't won a state medal since 2014.
"I see that potential happening again this year with such a large returning group. I want an individual on podium. I want an individual and a relay on podium," she said. "That’s setting a high goal, but I think we can do it."
Dillon fields a team of 26 for the new season. Of the 11 Columbus swimmers that were in Lincoln a year ago, seven return.
The girls qualified the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 400 free relay, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke. Maddisen Schulz, Morgan Johansen, Shae Drymon and Kaira Dallman were on each or parts of those and are back on the roster. Schulz also qualified in the 100 back. Gone are Emily Miksch, a 100 breaststroke qualifier and member of all three state relays, and Macy Blaser, the second leg of the 400 free relay.
The boys sent all three relays, had a representative in the 100 back and two in the 100 breast. Josue Mendez and Jaden Miller were part of all three relays. Mendez also competed in the 100 breast. Caleb Kirkpatrick was on the 400 free relay. Jayven Krepel was on two relays and qualified in the 100 back. He has since graduated. Panachai Kongja, an exchange student from Thailand, swam all three relays and qualified in the 100 breast. He was unable to return due to the pandemic.
"Last year, the main focus at the beginning of the season was our drills, taking things back to the basics, understanding all of the fundamentals of the stroke," Dillon said. "We spent the first two weeks doing drills, not any speed, not anything like that. Having such a large group returning, we already have that in place."
Schulz and Mendez were chosen as team captains and spoke at the CHS Winter Sports Media Day last week. Joining them as captains are Alexis Haynes and Ben Jacobs.
Schulz is aiming for a school record in the 100 back. She's about three seconds off the mark right now but confident it's within reach. So, too, is Dillon who said that once Schulz breaks the one-minute barrier, it's well within reach. Shulz is aiming to return all three relays to Lincoln, qualify once again in the 100 back and drop time in the 200 freestyle and see what potential there is in that event late in the season.
Mendez is similarly shooting for state representation of all three relays, a return to Lincoln in the 100 breast and qualifying in the 50 free. He'd like to do so before the district meet and leave no doubt with automatic qualifying times throughout the season.
Admittedly, there's also some pressure on him and his male teammates after the girls sent an event to the state finals. It seemed the boys were about to do the same in the 400 free relay when a supposed disqualification was about to be announced. The announcement never came and Columbus was left in 16th - one position away from swimming on Saturday.
"There’s a little pressure on us guys to get into finals. I’m hoping, and starting to gain some confidence, that we can do it," Mendez said. "Last year, it was heartbreak seeing that we didn’t make the cut after thinking we did. I think this year for sure, if we keep working hard, we can make finals, and I know we can get a couple of our guys on the podium."
The boys have a little more work to do in terms of locating a replacement on the relay events, but both Mendez and Dillon said they were confident there were underclassmen ready to assert their talent.
The girls don't have as many spots to fill but both teams will likely be in awkward lineup positions for each dual/invite. Typically, teams are allowed three entries. That might not be the case this winter due to virus precautions. That means fewer youngsters get an opportunity and leave Dillon in a tough spot for how to make up the lineup.
“We’ve got to figure out who is going to help us win, who deserves that opportunity," Dillon said. "Relays might be harder to fill this year because of our numbers, but it’s possible."
But while adjusting the personnel may be a challenge each time out, Dillon is confident in her team because of its senior leadership. Even with the uncertainty of coronavirus, she felt secure coming into the year because this year's seniors showed so much understanding and work ethic a year ago.
"We’re smaller than last year, but I feel like all the kids that are there are ready to do the hard work, they’re fully committed, I feel very confident about this team," she said. "We’re ready to go."
Columbus is in a different position than a year ago. Rather than training fundamentals so that Dillon could assess the roster, she has a much firmer grip on what she has this time around.
The Discoverers have only had three days of fundamental work so far in training. Speed and endurance have been the primary work. CHS is further along physically, and maybe more importantly, mentally.
"I believed that they believed in me. But it’s different when you come back for a second year and understand, ‘OK, this is what coach does and these are the results,'" Dillon said. "There was uncertainty both ways to begin with but that happens with a new coach. This year, with the foundations already set, we know what’s going on.
"There were growing pains, but I think the ultimate results at state and by the end we knew what was going on and we got the job done."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
