Columbus swimmers pick up win over South Sioux City, fall to Norfolk

The Discoverers hosted South Sioux City Saturday picking up a 153-102 win as a team. Columbus then traveled to Norfolk Tuesday with the Panthers claiming two team wins over the Columbus boys and girls with Jonathan Reiff earning a secondary qualifying spot for state for the Discoverers.

Norfolk boys 136, Columbus boys 39

The Discoverers lost as a team at Norfolk Tuesday with only one swimmer claimed first place.

Reiff was the lone Discoverer to place first with a time of 53.05 in the 100-yard freestyle. With the time, Reiff has qualified for a secondary spot at state in the 100-yard freestyle. The time to earn an automatic qualifying spot in the 100-yard freestyle is 49.49. The secondary qualifying spot is used if 32 swimmers don't qualify for the automatic time.

The Columbus boys took second in the 200-yard medley relay (Reiff, Kyle Chen, Conor Zobel-Stevens and Alex Settje), 200-yard freestyle (Chen, Zobel-Stevens, Settje and Reiff), 200-yard freestyle relay (Reiff) and 100-yard breaststroke (Chen).

Norfolk girls 113, Columbus girls 39

The Lady Discoverers also fell to Norfolk with Columbus girls claiming zero first-place finishes.

Columbus did take second in the 200-yard medley relay (Greta Roberts, Mary Faltys, Gracie Walters and Julianna Figge), 50-yard freestyle (Walters), 100-yard freestyle (Faltys) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (Jaylyn Spencer, Roberts, Walters and Faltys).

Both Discoverer teams are set to be back in the pool Friday as they travel to participate in the Millard North Invite.

Columbus boys vs. South Sioux City

Columbus boys claimed first place in 7 of the 11 total events. Chen and Reiff led the team as individuals with each picking up two first-place finishes. Eric Martinez and Zobel-Stevens each claimed first-place finishes.

Chen claimed his first win as the only participant in the 200-yard individual medley with a final time of 2:43.16. He also claimed first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:16.74, narrowly beating fellow Discoverer Settje's 1:17.87.

Reiff won in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:59.63 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:35.25.

Martinez took first in the 100-yard backstroke as the lone participant in 1:50.05 and Zobel-Stevens won in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:07.03.

The Discoverers also claimed victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Reiff, Zobel-Stevens, Settje and Chen finished with a time of 1:45.74 in the first place finish.

Columbus girls vs. South Sioux City

The Columbus girls claimed nine first-place finishes with Walters, Faltys and Roberts each having two.

Walters first claimed victory in the 50-yard freestyle with a final time of 29.78, she would then go on to win the 500-yard freestyle in 6:36.72.

Faltys finished first in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:13.89. She also beat Spencer's 1:34.34 for Columbus with a time of 1:16.23 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Roberts picked up wins in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke. In the 200-yard individual medley, she posted a 2:55.25 and in the 100-yard backstroke finished with a 1:18.47.

Figge claimed her lone individual first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle over Kaitlyn Janicek of Columbus with a time of 2:46.05.

The Columbus girls swim team also claimed two first-place finishes in relays, the team of Roberts, Walters, Faltys and Figge claimed first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:12.81. The team of Francesca Gallino, Roberts, Walters and Faltys claimed first in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:02.53.