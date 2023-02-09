Columbus High hosted Grand Island Feb. 2, with Discoverer Jonathan Reiff earning his fourth secondary state qualifying time.

Reiff earned the feat with a time of 1:56.33 in the 200-yard freestyle, he passed the mark with less than a second to spare as the secondary state qualifying time is 1:57.22.

Reiff has also earned secondary state qualifying times in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.

As a team, the Discoverers boys and girls both lost to Grand Island, the girls fell 119-48 and the boys lost 126-37.

The Columbus boys had one lone first-place finish in the home dual with Reiff's 1:56.33 in the 200-yard freestyle.

The Lady Discoverers also had one first-place finish coming from Mary Faltys in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Columbus had a number of close second-place finishes against Grand Island. In the boys' 200-yard freestyle, the team of Reiff, Kyle Chen, Conor Zobel-Stevens and Alex Settje finished at 1:55.85 less than three seconds off from first.

Zobel-Stevens finished less than two seconds behind for first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.16. He also took second in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:02.66 less than three seconds short of first.

Reiff took a close second in the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:29.78 just over two seconds off of first place.

Chen finished with a 1:13.97 in the boys' 100-yard breaststroke just over three seconds of placing first.

Columbus will take part in the Heartland Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships starting Friday in Freemont. Prelims will take part on Friday with the championship rounds coming on Saturday.