Columbus swimming piles up wins at South Sioux

Columbus High swimming won all but four events on Saturday at South Sioux City during one of its most dominant performances in recent memory.

The boys and girls matched each other with nine wins, a runner-up finish and a third-place showing. Top girls performers included Alex Freshour, Mavzuna Rozikov and Mallory Brittenham each winning twice. Jaden Miller, Alex Settje and Jonathan Reiff each won twice for the boys.

Those six plus nine others produced 20 total new personal bests. The girls scored a convincing 93-40 win while the boys had just enough to edge the hosts 79-67.

It was such a good day, coach Alyssa Dillon struggled to pick out the best moments without mentioning everyone on the team.

"Today was a great day to be a 'fishcoverer,'" Dillon said. "This meet is always a great meet for athletes to try a new event. It can be a really hard meet for some because the biggest competitor they will face is themselves. It's hard to highlight only a few after a meet like this."

The six that won two events certainly stand out. Freshour was the champ in the 200-yard freestyle, the 100 backstroke, the opening leg of the 200 medley relay that hit the line first and the anchor of the 400 free relay that also picked up a win. Her time in the 100 back of 1 minute, 9.32 seconds was a new personal record.

Rozikov was the champ in the 50 freestyle, won the 100 breaststroke, brought home the win as the anchor in the medley relay and was the third leg in the winning 400 relay.

Brittenham took on the 200 individual medley for the the first time in her varsity career and took the top spot in 3:15.45. She also came through with a win in the 100 freestyle and was the third leg of the medley relay.

Mary Faltys won the 100 butterfly by nearly 15 seconds and Liz Svatora was the first to come to the wall in the 500 free with a time that was 20 seconds better than her previous swim in the event and four seconds ahead of her lifetime best.

Gracie Walters didn't win any events but was part of the 500 for the first time ever, took second then led the 200 relay just minutes later.

"That isn't something easy to do, but she took it on and was very impressive as a freshman," Dillon said.

The boys started off the dual in exciting fashion when Garret Alexander, Kyle Chen, Jaden Miller and Jonathan Reiff out-touched the Sioux City Team for the win by a separation of just 0.07 seconds. That started a run of three wins in a row. CHS did that three times on the day.

Alexander followed up his leadoff in the medley relay with a win in the 200 free in another close finish - this one by a half-second.

"Gavin was also a vital part of the 400 free relay and did the breaststroke," Dillon said. "He has now competed in every possible varsity event and is just a freshman.

Miller was the third leg of the first-place medley relay then the winner of the 200 individual medley. Reiff sandwiched two wins around the 100 free victory for Conor Zobel-Stevens. Reiff took the 100 butterfly and the 500 free.

Miller started the last run of three straight wins by taking the 100 backstroke, Settje followed with his second win, this time in the 100 breaststroke, and the team of Reiff, Zobel-Stevens, Alexander and Miller were more than 24 seconds ahead of South Sioux's best team in the 400 free relay.

Columbus High was back in the pool hosting rival Norfolk on Tuesday at the Aquatic Center. The Discoverers travel to Omaha on Saturday for one of their largest meets at the Millard North Invite.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.