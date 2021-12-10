Columbus swimming wins five events vs. Northeast

Columbus High swimming hosted its second dual of the season on Thursday at the Aquatic Center. Again, the Discoverers didn't have the numbers to compete head-to-head, but several swimmers continued to build toward state qualifications.

Lincoln Northeast won the girls dual 108-53 while the Rockets took the boys 86-66.

The girls were led by senior and captain Alex Freshour winning the 200-yard individual medley with a personal record time of 2 minutes, 42.19 seconds. She was also third in the 100 free and member of the 200 and 400 relay teams.

Fellow senior and captain Mavzuna Rozikov was the runner-up in both the 200 free and 100 back. Mary Faltys won the 100 breast stroke and Liz Svatora was third in both the 500 and the 200.

For the boys it was Jonathan Reiff and Jaden Miller leading the way. Reiff was the runner-up in the 200 free and the winner in the 100. His time in the 100 was 0.6 seconds off of state qualifying. Miller was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly and 50 free.

Both were on the 400 relay that came in first along with Conor Zobel-Stevens and Gavin Alexander. Alex Settje won the 100 breast stroke and was third in the 100 free.

"Once again we had an awesome meet and I personally see us starting to look more competitive," coach Alyssa Dillon said. "I look forward to seeing where we're headed."

