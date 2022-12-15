Discoverer girls relays place fourth, Reiff and Zobel-Stevens earn fifth in home meet

The Discoverers hosted their first swimming meet of the season on Saturday at the Columbus Aquatic Center. Columbus High boys and girls placed fourth with every swimmer on the team posting at least one personal record. Lincoln Southwest won both team titles.

The Columbus girls totaled 34 points led by two fourth-place finishes by the 200-yard medley and freestyle relay.

In the first swim event, sophomore Gracie Walters, junior Mary Faltys, freshman Greta Roberts and junior Jaylyn Spencer completed the 200 medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 18.5 seconds. Southwest's time of 1:58.09 was the best time.

In the 200 freestyle relay, senior Francesca Gallino, Roberts, Walters and Faltys hit the wall with a time of 2:02.72. Faltys recorded the fastest split with a time of 27.61 seconds. Southwest finished first with a mark of 1:43.92.

Roberts posted the best finish in an individual event for the Discoverer girls with a fifth-place finish in the 100 backstroke. The freshman earned a mark of 1:16.53. Bhloe Hale of Lincoln Southwest placed first at 1:06.68.

In the 100 free, Faltys placed sixth with a mark of 1:00.59. Silver Hawks senior Bella Livingston clocked in at 56.07 seconds for the top spot. The junior also placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:16.30.

The Columbus boys scored 20 points. Senior Jonathan Reiff earned a pair of fifth place medals in the 200 free and the 500 free. Reiff's time in the 200 was 1:59.71, about six seconds behind winner Southwest junior Cael Meranda.

In the 500, the senior hit the wall at 5:34.22. Southwest junior Harrison Frye clocked in with the fastest mark of 4:59.63.

Reiff also contributed to a fifth place finish in the 200 free relay. Alongside senior Alex Settje, sophomore Kyle Chen and junior Conor Zobel-Stevens, the Discoverers posted a time of 1:47.11. They also placed fifth in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:06.84. The Silver Hawks won both relays.

Zobel-Stevens placed fifth in 100 butterfly and sixth in the 50 free. The junior recorded a butterfly time of 1:04.64 and a time of 26.53 seconds in the 50 free.

Walters scored points in two events. The sophomore placed eighth in the 200 free with a time of 2:27.88 and in the 500 free with a mark of 6:49.15. Roberts placed seventh in the 50 free, timing at 31.26 seconds.

Chen also recorded points in two events. In the 100 free, Chen earned seventh place with a time of 1:00.70. He also finished in seventh in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:16.85. Settje finished the event right behind Chen with a time of 1:17.20.

The Discoverers' next meet is Saturday's Elkhorn Invite at the Common Ground Center.