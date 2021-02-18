Discoverers sending 10 to state swimming

Columbus High swimming has its highest number of state qualifying events in five years following the release of the state heat and lane assignments by the NSAA earlier this week.

The Discoverers will swim in 10 total events in Lincoln next week when the state meet kicks off at The Devaney Center. It's the most since the team had 12 in 2016.

The boys lead the way with six events, four individual and two relays. The girls have two individual and all three relays.

Seniors Josue Mendez and Ben Jacobs will have a hand in nearly all six Columbus boys events at state. Mendez is in for the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Jacobs is set to swim the 200 and 500 free. Both are slated for the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.

Other members listed for the medley relay include junior Jaden Miller and sophomore Jonathan Reiff. Senior Josh Nelson is listed as an alternate. The same five are part of the 200 free relay.

Mendez also qualified in the breaststroke last year and was 19th.