Discoverers swimming eyes rebound

Columbus High swimming fell painstakingly close to sending multiple swimmers to Lincoln for the state meet. However, by less than a second in some cases, the Discoverers failed to qualify any swimmers for state.

After the graduation of five seniors, Columbus returns the core of its swimmers as it looks to build off the experience gained from last season.

"It was a heartbreaking ending, but what I'm excited for is we have a lot of newbies this year but they are hungry," Discoverers head coach Alyssa Dillon said. "They don't even understand where we ended last year, but they want to do more in practice already. We're already hitting a lot of those drills and and they already have the foundations that we're getting through some of those things early."

Dillon said, in the buildup to the season, the team was already going through practices that she would normally run in February.

"We're literally picking up where we left off and having our new swimmers doing those things, so we're starting leaps ahead of where we ended," she said.

Jonathan Reiff was among the Discoverers who fell just short of the necessary time to qualify for state. The senior missed out on state by less than a second in the 50, 100 and 200-yard free. He was also a member of the 200 free relay that fell short of Lincoln by less than second.

"Last year and the year before, I came in with one goal and that's to get my 500 to state. I was so close last year," Reiff said. "When I didn't make the cut by five people, I was just destroyed. I've swam all summer and my hope is that I'm going to get there this year. It's not an option."

Becca Anderson, along with Reiff, was named captains of the team. Through two meets this season, Anderson posted a 100 free time of 1:23.38, a 100 backstroke mark of 1:44.54, a 200 free time of 3:02.87 and was a member of the 400 relay team.

The senior said she was focused on getting back into swimming shape after not doing a lot of work over the summer.

"I mostly just do this for fun to get in shape and I've been working hard with perseverance," Anderson said. "It's good for me and just working on that and getting into the swing of things again."

Alex Settje, Dillon said, as shown a drive in the pool this season as he embarks on his senior season. He swam in the 200 relay and placed ninth in the 100 free at the Hastings Invite last Saturday.

Junior Mary Faltys returns after being a member of the girls relay teams that was near the cut line for state. Dillon said she has the drive to swim faster this season.

Gracie Walters, Jaylyn Spencer and Conor Zobel-Stevens all return looking to take the next step this season.

"The great thing with all of those is they're flexible on what they can swim. I think one of our biggest goals is particularly for the medley relays to get to state," Dillon said. "I have so many different options of how we can switch things around, so that's what I'm really excited for."

Columbus opened the season on Dec. 1 with a dual at Fremont. Faltys won the 100 breast stroke and placed second in the 500 free. Reiff won the 50 and was second in the 500.

The boys and girls medley relays finished the meet in third and Zobel-Stevens was third in the individual medley and butterfly.

In its first meet of the season, both Discoverer teams placed eighth in Hastings.

Reiff earned a bronze in the 200 yard free with a time of 2 minutes, 2.9 seconds. Norfolk sophomore Tim Spray won the event with a mark of 1:54.78. He also placed fourth in the 500 free, completing the event in 5:43.74.

Faltys also took home a bronze, placing third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:13.18, 6 seconds behind Norfolk freshman Charli Jacobs for first.

The Discoverers host its home meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Columbus Aquatic Center. Dillon said the goal is to always to get swimmers to state and she's seeing last year's heartbreak turned into a drive to improve this season.

"One of the biggest things is our motivation," Reiff said. "Everyone is always motivated. There's never someone who doesn't want to do something for an actual reason."