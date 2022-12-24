Discoverers swimming faces off at Lincoln Northeast

The Columbus swim teams took part in a triangular meet at Lincoln Northeast Tuesday.

The Discoverers competed against the two schools with the girls’ team topping Northwest 63-22 and falling to Northeast 45-110. The boys’ team bested Northeast 501-95 and Northwest 77-59.

Both the boys' and girls' 200-yard medley relay teams finished second. The girls' team included Gracie Walters, Greta Roberts, Mary Faltys and Julianna Figge, and they finished with a time of 2:18.57. The boys’ team of Jonathan Reiff, Alex Settje, Conor Zobel-Stevens and Kyle Chen had a time of 2:00.36.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Francesca Gallino finished fifth with a time of 2:55.69, and Jonathan Reiff took gold for the boys with a time of 2:01.26.

Faltys led the way for Columbus in the girls' 50-yard freestyle with a third-place finish and a time of 28.44, Walters and Figge took fifth and sixth with times of 30.62 and 33.00.

Reiff took the top spot in the boys' 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.54, and Eric Martinez finished sixth and a time of 31.05.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Zobel-Stevens took second place with a time of 1:03.66. Two Discoverers took part in the women’s 100-yard freestyle in Roberts finishing second and Jaylyn Spencer with times of 1:10.04 and 1:14.41, respectively.

In the men’s 100-yard freestyle Chen took gold with a time of 1:00:57, Martinez finished in 1:14.88 in sixth place. Walters was the lone Discoverer in the 500-yard freestyle finishing second with a time of 6:39.27.

The Columbus 200-yard freestyle teams finished first and second with the girls' team which included Figge, Roberts, Walters and Mary Faltys taking the top spot with a time of 2:03.98. The boy’s team of Settje, Chen, Zobel-Stevens and Reiff finished second with a finals time of 1:46.32.

Three members of the Columbus swim team took part in the women’s 100-yard backstroke, Faltys placed third in 1:16.05 while Figge and Kaitlyn Janicek took fourth and seventh with times of 1:26.32 and 1:34.93.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Roberts took third place, Francesca Gallino and Spencer took fourth and fifth with times of 1:31.03, 1:31.78 and 1:37.29.

Chen took gold for the boys in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.70 and Settje took fourth place in 1:16.68.

The Discoverers girls’ team of Becca Anderson, Janicek, Jaylyn Spencer and Gallino took fourth place with a time of 5:32.37 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The Discoverers will be back in action on Jan. 5, 2023, at Lincoln High School against Lincoln and Grand Island Senior.