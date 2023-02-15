The Columbus swim team took part in the 2023 Heartland Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships at Fremont High School Friday and Saturday.

Of the 24 prelim races that took part on Friday, the Discoverers were able to advance in eight different races.

The championship races took place on Saturday, the eight races the Discoverers took part in were the boys' 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard fly, 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle relay. The Columbus girls advanced in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

Of the five races, the Columbus boys took part in, four involved Jonathan Reiff as he qualified as an individual in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle along with both relay teams.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Reiff finished in 15th place Friday in prelims at 1:58.00. In the finals, Reiff would take 14th with a time of 1:58.07.

On Friday, Reiff finished with a time of 5:29.33 ending in 16th place. He would take 16th again in the finals with a time of 5:31.06.

Conor Zobel-Stevens also qualified as an individual in the 100-yard fly and both relays.

Zobel-Stevens earned a secondary state qualifying spot after passing the 59.12 mark on both days. In the prelims, he finished with a time of 58.03 and took 12th place. In the finals, Zobel-Stevens took 14th place after a 58.67 time.

Both Reiff and Zobel-Stevens competed with Kyle Chen and Alex Settje on Friday in the 200-yard medley relay which finished 11th with a time of 1:55.45. On Saturday, the four boys took 11th in the finals with a time of 1:54.01.

The four also qualified for finals in the 200-yard free relay with a time of 1:41.77 and an 11th-place finish Friday during prelims. The next day they would cut their time slightly to 1:40.41 in the finals finishing 11th.

The Discoverer girls' team of Julianna Figge, Greta Roberts, Mary Faltys and Francesca Gallino took 12th during the prelims on Friday in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:17.44.

Faltys, Figge and Roberts would join Vianney Duarte in the 200-yard freestyle relay as the team advanced with a 12th-place finish in prelims and a time of 2:01.65. In the finals, they would also finish 12th and have a time of 2:02.62.

The final event the girls would take part in Friday and Saturday was the 400-yard freestyle relay as the team of Duarte, Rebecca Anderson, Kaitlyn Janicek and Gallino had a time of 5:26.90 in Friday's prelims finishing in 12th place.

The girls would finish in 11th place on Saturday after a large time improvement with a time of 5:07.94.

The HAC Championships closed out the regular season for the Discoverer swim team as they now wait until Thursday to find out who has qualified for the NSAA State Swim and Dive Championships in Lincoln that starts on Feb. 23.