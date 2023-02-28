Discoverers senior Jonathan Reiff completed his high school swimming career Friday at the NSAA State Swimming Championships at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.

Reiff swam in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle swims, posting a 200 time of 1 minute, 58.12 seconds for 31st place. The senior completed the 500 with a mark of 5:28.00 for 32nd.

"We were just excited to get him to state. He did not get a personal record, however, he truly gave the best he could," Columbus head coach Alyssa Dillon said. "I think as a senior, getting to state in two events, he gave it all he could. I don't think he has any regrets. I think he's satisfied with how it went."

Dillon said Reiff was battling numerous injuries, but despite that she still felt he swam the best he could.

"It kind of hindered us because in those two weeks between conference and state, we couldn't get a full workout out of him," Dillon said. "It was basically doing a 200 free sprint, taking 10-15 minutes off which is reasonable, and then doing some sets to build up to a 500. Maybe a fourth of what he would've done middle of season. We just weren't getting full practices. We were hitting them hard, but we couldn't get much out of it."

Reiff finished his high school swimming career as a two-time state qualifier after competing as a member of 200 medley and freestyle relay teams in 2021.

"Jonathan (Reiff) is not a year-round swimmer," Dillon said. "He doesn't do a club team or a Y team. He has just done it during regular season for four years and to go from this freshman, scrawny kid that's doing swim because his older brother did and just for fun to taking it really serious this year and wanting to make it to state and having that drive and to fully put the work into it. I think this was a great way to end the year for him making it. I think he was proud of where he ended."